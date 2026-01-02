Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys Continue Monthly Bike Giveaway for Morgan City Children

Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys is continuing its Morgan City Monthly Kids' Bike Giveaway, an ongoing community initiative that awards one free bicycle each month to a local Morgan City child. The program is designed to support local families, encourage outdoor activity, and strengthen the firm's commitment to community involvement. Families can enter through the firm's website or by following the firm on social media, where monthly updates and winners are announced.

MORGAN CITY, La., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys is proud to continue its Morgan City Monthly Kids' Bike Giveaway, an ongoing community initiative through which the firm gives away one bicycle each month to a local Morgan City child.

The program was created to support local families, encourage outdoor activity, and make a positive, lasting impact in the Morgan City community. Each month, one child is selected to receive a brand-new bicycle at no cost, with the giveaway continuing throughout the year.

Families in the Morgan City area are encouraged to participate by submitting entries through the firm's website or by following Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys on social media for updates and a link to the giveaway, where monthly winners and updates are announced. The program is open to local children and is designed to remain simple and accessible for the community.

Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys maintains a strong presence in Morgan City and throughout South Louisiana, representing injured individuals while remaining committed to meaningful community involvement. The Monthly Kids' Bike Giveaway reflects the firm's broader mission of serving people both inside and outside the courtroom.

For more information about the Morgan City Monthly Kids' Bike Giveaway, eligibility details, or how to enter, click here to follow the firm on social media for ongoing announcements.

About Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys:

Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys is a Louisiana-based personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals and families injured due to the negligence of others. The firm proudly serves communities across South Louisiana, and whose motto "Cueria Cares" applies to all aspects of their practice.

Brent Cueria, Cueria Law New Orleans Injury Attorneys, 1 5045255211, [email protected], www.cuerialawfirm.com

