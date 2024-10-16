Cufflink Energy Management Available to Schools through Streamlined Process

"Cufflink is a multiplier for our customer management teams who are always being asked to do more with less." – Steve Kiziuk, CEO of Mountain Vector Energy Post this

The greatest challenge in facilities management isn't a lack of data—it's turning that data into results. By doing so, school districts can reduce energy and water usage while ensuring comfortable temperatures and safe air quality. Cufflink consolidates disparate datasets into a single cloud-based platform that automates alerts, notifications, and reports in real time—empowering operations managers to make data-driven decisions.

Simple Procurement Process

Mountain Vector Energy has made it easy for schools across the United States to procure Cufflink through the Allied States Cooperative by ESC19. Here's how it works:

Sign up for free at alliedstatescooperative.com/membership.php.

Ask Mountain Vector Energy to provide a quote under ASC Contract No. 24-7480.

The school district can then issue a Purchase Order directly to Mountain Vector Energy referencing ASC Contract No. 24-7480.

This process simplifies purchasing by eliminating the need for a formal Request for Proposal (RFP). All procurement work has already been handled by the cooperative, making it quicker for districts to select and deploy this cutting-edge technology. Through ASC, schools can bypass time-consuming procedures, allowing them to implement Cufflink faster and start saving immediately. By accelerating speed to deployment, schools can more quickly realize energy and water savings, while advancing toward their sustainability goals.

About Mountain Vector Energy

Mountain Vector Energy, based in Albuquerque, NM, is dedicated to transforming large datasets into meaningful actions and measurable results. As a proud sponsor of the upcoming Council of the Great City Schools 68th Annual Fall Conference, Mountain Vector Energy is excited to connect with school district leaders and share insights on schools optimizing energy use, reducing costs, and providing cleaner air to the learning environment.

"Cufflink is a multiplier for our customer management teams who are always being asked to do more with less," says Steve Kiziuk, CEO of Mountain Vector Energy. "Allied States Cooperative helps streamline the procurement process for folks that want to adopt Cufflink for their energy and water management. Like all of our schools' maintenance and operations departments, we are committed to enabling the best learning environments for students to drive great outcomes in their education."

Through its Cufflink system, Mountain Vector Energy empowers school districts to take control of their energy and water management, delivering savings and sustainability at scale.

For more information, visit mountainvector.com or contact:

Yovanna Araujo

505-549-7680

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/yovannaaraujo/

Media Contact

Yovanna Araujo, Mountain Vector Energy, 1 505-549-7680, [email protected], mountainvector.com

