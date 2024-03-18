Cuhaci Peterson Teams up to Win Distinguished AZRE RED Award

"It was an honor to be a finalist member of the team for a RED Award but an even bigger honor to have won for Restaurant of the Year 2023, The Rosticceria by Chef Joey," said Eric Harris, Cuhaci Peterson Project Manager. Post this

"It was an honor to be a finalist member of the team for a RED Award but an even bigger honor to have won for Restaurant of the Year 2023, The Rosticceria by Chef Joey. What an honor for a challenging project with a cool unique design on a tight deadline, as always in the restaurant world, and of course fantastic food," said Project Manager Eric Harris, Cuhaci Peterson.

"The team at 41 North, did an excellent job and we loved working with the client, The Maggiore Group. Chef Joey's vision on this project really came through and delivered. Cheers to the Maggiore team for their vision and commitment to the project," he added.

"RED Awards are the Academy Awards of the AZ real estate community and it's truly a great accomplishment to have won. Stay tuned for the next great project from this same team," Harris continued.

The 5,372 square-foot restaurant seats 226 guests and was inspired by Chef Joey's travels to Italy's Rome and Abruzzo regions. The space is complete with a DJ booth, build-your-own gelato bar, graffiti and playful nods to Roman antiquity. The restaurant features an expo that showcases the primary dining highlight of the space—the wood fired meats.

