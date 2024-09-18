Cuhaci Peterson Unveils Grocer's Guide to Refrigeration Regulations Ahead of FMI E+SD Conference

"The days of retrofitting existing systems by dropping in a new refrigerant and oil are approaching the end as there is no current refrigerant retrofit solution that will not require replacing major components such as compressors, condensers or cases/coils," said CP Project Engineer, Kyle Klahre. Post this

So, what does this legislation mean to end-users today? Well, it certainly poses a huge hurdle in the U.S. market as common refrigerants that are found in grocery stores have a GWP that exceeds 1,000. Do end-users have to have all existing systems replaced by these sector-based GWP limit dates? The short answer is no since these GWP limits only apply to new systems. However, the time to start planning a path forward is now as HFC supply restrictions and service/repair standards are also included in the latest rounds of regulations so the cost of maintaining these existing systems is likely to increase as time goes on.

Additionally, the days of retrofitting existing systems by dropping in a new refrigerant and oil are approaching the end as there is no current refrigerant retrofit solution that will not require replacing major components such as compressors, condensers, or cases/coils. So, what options do end-users have? Many end-users today are beginning to pivot to future-proof solutions on both remodels and new stores to meet regulatory requirements. Cuhaci Peterson has highlighted a few leading solutions that are likely to be cornerstones of commercial refrigeration systems.

Cuhaci Peterson Project Engineer will offer more on the subject at this year's FMI E+SD Conference in Baltimore, MD. His presentation, titled "A2L Refrigerants - Store Planning Design Considerations" will take place on Wednesday, September 15 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

