Cuhaci Peterson's Miller Wins Scholarship Bearing Founder's Name

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For Rayven Miller, an architectural designer at Cuhaci Peterson and master's student, it's one thing to work for a firm with well-known name recognition. It is a different thing altogether to win a scholarship bearing the name of the firm's co-founder, the University of Florida Lonnie G. Peterson Scholarship in Architecture.
"I had been thinking about this scholarship ever since I applied in September. Every time I received an email, my heart would race, and I would open it right away. When I finally got the email saying that I was the one selected to receive it, it felt incredibly special. It was such a rewarding moment, knowing all the hard work had paid off," Miller commented.
The creation of the scholarship was led by Jed Downs, a former president at CP through a local fundraising campaign among Florida Innovating Commerce Serving Communities (ICSC) members to create the award in Peterson's honor.
The $5,000 per year scholarship is designated for architecture students at the University of Florida's CityLab-Orlando program and includes a one-year student membership in ICSC.
Miller offered some insightful advice for those considering the award in the future.
"I was recently talking to some of my CityLab classmates who are excited to apply for this scholarship next year. My advice would be to think outside the box. I remember overthinking my submission because it felt so unconventional, but I kept reminding myself that if I were the one reviewing the submissions, I would want to see the person who put their full creativity into it, even if it was different. Embrace what makes your submission unique, and do not be afraid to stand out," she added.
