CULA Appoints Chris Harper as Director of Business Development

We are pleased to welcome Chris Harper to CULA. Chris, who is a seasoned professional with a proven track record of building strong relationships and delivering exceptional results, will continue the extraordinary work of our dear friend and colleague Mark Chandler. Post this

Harper joins CULA with 25 years of credit union industry experience in sales, partnerships, and business development. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Credit Union Partnerships at Goalsetter, where he led financial institution sales and acted as the primary liaison to fintech solution providers. Prior to that, Harper held key leadership roles, including Regional Vice President of Sales at Open Lending and Senior Director of Membership at Filene Research Institute, where his teams consistently achieved strong growth and expanded market presence. He also spent 15 years with Origence, where he last served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances during which he cultivated new partnerships with fintechs, broadened market reach and created new revenue streams.

"With vehicle prices remaining at stubbornly high levels, leasing continues to gain traction as an optimal choice for consumers, and we are committed to helping credit unions seamlessly incorporate leasing into their portfolios. Chris' expertise in sales, strategic partnerships, and team leadership will be instrumental to our mission," continued Sopp.

"This is a bittersweet moment. I could not be more proud to join CULA and work with such a dynamic and forward-thinking team, but, I know I have big shoes to fill with the passing of our beloved Mark," said Harper. "I am deeply honored to continue his legacy and look forward to helping credit unions across the country with CULA's innovative, turnkey leasing solutions."

For over 35 years, CULA has been a leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an innovative, analytically driven program that handles the complexities of leasing, including insurance, operations, and compliance. By understanding the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term relationships with top-tier credit unions, including nine of the top 10 in the U.S. offering leasing. Its program allows credit unions to seamlessly add leasing to their portfolios and enables dealers to provide customers with more financing options, addressing affordability concerns. Currently, CULA's leasing platform operates in 23 states, with more than 40 credit unions actively participating.

Harper holds a B.S. in Mass Communications/Public Relations from Virginia Commonwealth University and has completed credit union executive leadership and advanced sales management training through Western Credit Union Management School and the American Management Association.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit https://www.cula.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, CULA, 1 714-454-8776, [email protected], https://www.cula.com/

SOURCE CULA