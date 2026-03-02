CULA Delivers $94 Million in Annual Credit Union Member Savings

CULA announced record performance in 2025 as CULA lease volume rose 43% year over year and member savings reached an estimated $94.6 million annually. CULA also expanded its dealer network, and now supports vehicle leasing in 34 states through more than 40 credit unions. Post this

"With vehicle affordability pressures continuing to shape consumer behavior, credit unions are increasingly turning to leasing as a way to deliver meaningful savings at the point of transaction," said Ken Sopp, President of CULA. "In 2025 the nearly $100 million our partners generated in member savings reflected both strong demand for lower monthly payments, and the scale, analytics and dealer reach that differentiate CULA's leasing program."

Broader market data supports this dynamic. Experian's Q3 2025 State of the Automotive Finance Market report shows the average new vehicle loan payment reached $748 per month, compared to the average lease payments of $596 per month, reinforcing the structural payment advantage vehicle leasing provides. The payment gap continues to drive demand for leasing in a higher-cost vehicle market.

National Platform Expansion

CULA expanded its national leasing platform in 2025, scaling both its dealer and credit union networks to new highs. The broader dealer footprint strengthens credit unions' competitiveness in the indirect channel, driving higher lease penetration and sustained growth.

The company's dealer footprint grew 38% year over year, while existing dealer partners increased average lease volume by 14%, reflecting sustained program adoption and execution at the dealer level.

At the same time, CULA broadened its credit union reach in 2025 by adding five new partners and extending leasing access into Idaho, Minnesota and Vermont through both new and existing institutions. CULA now works with more than 40 credit unions, including nine of the top 10 credit unions offering leasing in the US.

As credit union market share of new vehicle financing increased 14.52% year over year, according to the latest Experian report, leasing represents a natural extension of that growth. Expanding beyond traditional loan products enables credit unions to deepen member relationships and capture greater share of wallet in a competitive auto finance landscape.

Addressing Affordability in a Higher-Cost Market

Average new vehicle transaction prices have surpassed $50,000, with loan payments approaching $750. While 72-month loans have become standard, an increasing number of consumers are extending financing to 84 months and beyond in an effort to manage rising payments. At the same time, limited availability of new vehicles priced under $30,000 has further compressed affordability across the market.

"CULA's leasing program allows us to offer more affordable monthly payments while preserving the long-term strength of our auto portfolio," said Brett Molloy, Vice President of Consumer Lending at Affinity Federal Credit Union. "It has become an important part of how we serve members responsibly in today's higher-cost vehicle environment."

"With 72-month loans now commonplace and terms reaching 84 months and beyond, leasing offers credit unions a structured way to deliver lower payments without extending risk exposure," Sopp added. "It strengthens member value while preserving long-term portfolio health – and we continue to see strong momentum as more institutions integrate leasing into their core growth strategies."

For over 35 years, CULA has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an analytically driven program that simplifies the complexities of leasing, including insurance, operations, compliance, and more. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions nationwide. Its program enables credit unions to seamlessly integrate leasing into their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option—especially as affordability remains a top concern for consumers.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit cula.com to learn more.

