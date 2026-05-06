CULA Expands to Kansas: Partners with Frontier Community Credit Union

Credit Union Leasing of America joins with Frontier Community Credit Union to offer vehicle leasing to its members, marking CULA's entry into Kansas and further extending the company's national footprint to 35 states. Post this

Frontier Community Credit Union – Bringing Leasing to Kansas

Frontier Community Credit Union has built a strong reputation for providing members with accessible, cost-effective financial products and the education to make the most of them. The addition of vehicle leasing through CULA gives Frontier a competitive new tool to address one of its members' most pressing needs – the rising cost of vehicle ownership.

"Our members are navigating one of the most challenging vehicle markets in recent memory, and we're always looking for ways to help them into the car they need, at a payment they can manage," said Kevin Joyce, Vice President of Lending and Operations at Frontier Community Credit Union. CULA's turnkey leasing program does exactly that, while also providing the analytics, operational infrastructure and compliance expertise needed to seamlessly integrate leasing into our portfolio."

"With the assistance of our partners at Origence, we are excited to expand into Kansas and offer Frontier Community Credit Union's leasing program through their CUDL dealer network," added Sopp.

Leasing as an Affordability Tool

In 2025, CULA members saved an average of $169 per month, compared to financing a similarly priced vehicle at the prevailing average loan rate – translating to an estimated $94.6 million in annual savings across credit union members.

"Leasing delivers a structurally lower monthly payment and, for members of Frontier, that difference can be real and immediate," Sopp added. "We are proud to welcome Kansas to the growing list of states where credit unions are benefiting from CULA's program."

For more than 35 years, CULA has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an analytically driven program that simplifies the complexities of leasing, including insurance, operations, compliance, and dealer management. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions nationwide. Its program gives credit unions a turnkey way to diversify their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option—especially as vehicle affordability remains a top concern for consumers.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit www.cula.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)