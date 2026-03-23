CULA Expands Vehicle Leasing to Vermont in Partnership with One Credit Union

One Credit Union is CULA's first credit union partner in Vermont to provide affordable vehicle leasing options to its local members
SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), the nation's leading provider of indirect vehicle leasing solutions, today announced it is expanding across Vermont in a new partnership with One Credit Union. The addition of One Credit Union reflects the continued extension of CULA's footprint in the United States. CULA now supports vehicle leasing in 34 states through more than 40 credit union partners.
"As affordability pressures continue to reshape the auto market, credit unions are increasingly integrating leasing into their lending strategies," said Ken Sopp, President of CULA. "Expanding our network of credit union partners enables more institutions to offer more members a lower payment option, all while strengthening their position in the indirect channel and improving yield. One Credit Union is an ideal partner to bring that capability to Vermont."
CULA's partnership with One Credit Union marks the first time the program will be offered through a Vermont-based credit union serving local members, giving consumers an additional financing option designed to deliver lower monthly payments compared to traditional auto loans.
Expanding Vehicle Financing Options for One Credit Union Members
Headquartered in Vermont, One Credit Union serves more than 18,000 members and manages over $259 million in assets, providing financial services to communities across the state. A member-owned financial cooperative built on more than 75 years of combined credit union service, One Credit Union focuses on helping members achieve their financial goals through competitive rates, lower fees and personalized service.
"Our members are increasingly focused on managing vehicle costs in today's market," said Vickie LaRocque, Vice President of Lending at One Credit Union. "CULA's established leasing platform allows us to introduce a lower monthly payment option while leveraging CULA's analytics, operational infrastructure and compliance expertise to seamlessly integrate leasing into our lending program."
Addressing Vehicle Affordability
In 2025, the average monthly lease payment for a credit union member through CULA was $169 lower than on a similarly priced vehicle financed at the prevailing average loan rate of 6.5%, reinforcing leasing's ability to deliver meaningful affordability at the point of transaction. Across its national network, CULA delivered an estimated $94.6 million in annual savings to credit union members in 2025.
According to Experian's Q4 2025 State of the Automotive Finance Market report, affordability pressures in the auto market continue to intensify. The average monthly payment for a new vehicle rose to $767 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while loan terms continue to stretch longer as consumers try to manage higher vehicle prices. Nearly 30% of new vehicle loans in Q4 2025 had terms between 73 and 84 months, up from 26% a year earlier.[1]
"With longer-term loans becoming more common as consumers manage rising vehicle payments, leasing provides credit unions with a structured way to offer lower monthly payments without extending risk exposure," Sopp added. "It's an effective way for credit unions to support member affordability while maintaining a strong auto lending portfolio."
For more than 35 years, CULA has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an analytically driven program that simplifies the complexities of leasing, including insurance, operations, compliance, and more. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions nationwide. Its program enables credit unions to seamlessly integrate leasing into their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option—especially as vehicle affordability remains a top concern for consumers.
About Credit Union Leasing of America
Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit www.cula.com to learn more.
[1] https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260305508417/en/New-Report-From-Experian-Automotive-Highlights-Growth-in-Subprime-Vehicle-Financing
Media Contact
Angela Jacobson, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]
Melanie Webber, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]
SOURCE Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)
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