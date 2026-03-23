CULA Expands Vehicle Leasing to Vermont in Partnership with One Credit Union

The partnership with One Credit Union marks the first time CULA's program will be offered through a Vermont-based credit union serving local members, providing an additional financing option designed to deliver lower monthly payments than traditional auto loans. Post this

CULA's partnership with One Credit Union marks the first time the program will be offered through a Vermont-based credit union serving local members, giving consumers an additional financing option designed to deliver lower monthly payments compared to traditional auto loans.

Expanding Vehicle Financing Options for One Credit Union Members

Headquartered in Vermont, One Credit Union serves more than 18,000 members and manages over $259 million in assets, providing financial services to communities across the state. A member-owned financial cooperative built on more than 75 years of combined credit union service, One Credit Union focuses on helping members achieve their financial goals through competitive rates, lower fees and personalized service.

"Our members are increasingly focused on managing vehicle costs in today's market," said Vickie LaRocque, Vice President of Lending at One Credit Union. "CULA's established leasing platform allows us to introduce a lower monthly payment option while leveraging CULA's analytics, operational infrastructure and compliance expertise to seamlessly integrate leasing into our lending program."

Addressing Vehicle Affordability

In 2025, the average monthly lease payment for a credit union member through CULA was $169 lower than on a similarly priced vehicle financed at the prevailing average loan rate of 6.5%, reinforcing leasing's ability to deliver meaningful affordability at the point of transaction. Across its national network, CULA delivered an estimated $94.6 million in annual savings to credit union members in 2025.

According to Experian's Q4 2025 State of the Automotive Finance Market report, affordability pressures in the auto market continue to intensify. The average monthly payment for a new vehicle rose to $767 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while loan terms continue to stretch longer as consumers try to manage higher vehicle prices. Nearly 30% of new vehicle loans in Q4 2025 had terms between 73 and 84 months, up from 26% a year earlier.[1]

"With longer-term loans becoming more common as consumers manage rising vehicle payments, leasing provides credit unions with a structured way to offer lower monthly payments without extending risk exposure," Sopp added. "It's an effective way for credit unions to support member affordability while maintaining a strong auto lending portfolio."

For more than 35 years, CULA has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, offering an analytically driven program that simplifies the complexities of leasing, including insurance, operations, compliance, and more. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions nationwide. Its program enables credit unions to seamlessly integrate leasing into their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option—especially as vehicle affordability remains a top concern for consumers.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit www.cula.com to learn more.

[1] https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260305508417/en/New-Report-From-Experian-Automotive-Highlights-Growth-in-Subprime-Vehicle-Financing

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

Melanie Webber, 1 949-307-1723, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)