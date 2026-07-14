CULA Extends National Footprint with Credit Union of Georgia

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has extended its footprint to Georgia by partnering with Credit Union of Georgia to bring the affordability of vehicle leasing to the credit union's 36,000 members. Post this

Credit Union of Georgia – Expanding Member Value Through Vehicle Leasing

Credit Union of Georgia has long put its members first – focused on making financial decisions easier and ensuring members have access to the products and guidance they need to manage their lives. They have been recognized with multiple "Best of…" awards, including the 2025 Best of Georgia award. Vehicle leasing through CULA's turnkey program enables the credit union to add an important, competitive option for its car buying members and dealer partners while diversifying its portfolio.

"Our members look to us for financial solutions that make their lives easier, and vehicle leasing through CULA does exactly that," said Jason Walker, Chief Lending Officer at Credit Union of Georgia. "The CULA program means we can offer our members a more accessible and more flexible path to a vehicle.

Leasing: A Smarter Path to Vehicle Ownership

In 2025, CULA members saved an average of $169 per month by leasing versus financing a similarly priced vehicle – adding up to an estimated $94.6 million in annual savings across credit union members nationwide.

For Georgia dealers, the partnership opens a new lending channel – giving them a competitive financing option that can help keep more customers on the lot.

"Vehicle leasing represents nearly one quarter (24.10%)[1]of all new vehicles sold in the US and continues to be a critical option for consumers in the vehicle market, especially in today's economic landscape. We continue to see more and more credit unions adding leasing to their portfolios, and we are pleased to join with some of the country's best credit unions, such as Credit Union of Georgia, to make that happen," continued Sopp. "We're also grateful to our partners at CRIF for their support in making this important new partnership possible."

Founded in 1988, CULA has grown to become the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions, making vehicle leasing simple, compliant, and profitable. Its program handles operational complexity, including insurance, operations, compliance, and dealer management. With a deep understanding of the credit union financial model, CULA has built long-term partnerships with top-tier credit unions nationwide. The program gives credit unions a meaningful way to diversify their portfolios while providing dealers with a valuable financing option – especially as vehicle affordability remains a top concern for consumers.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 35 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit www.cula.com to learn more.

[1] Experian Automotive State of the Automotive Finance Market Q1 2026

Media Contact

Angela Jacobson, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), 1 714-454-8776, [email protected]

SOURCE Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA)