CULA Selected by Citadel Credit Union for Indirect Vehicle Leasing

We are thrilled to add Citadel Credit Union, a leader in the indirect lending market, as a new trusted partner, further expanding CULA's footprint in Pennsylvania which is a strong vehicle leasing state.

CULA's partnership with Citadel Credit Union helps support vehicle affordability for even more consumers in Pennsylvania. This is CULA's fourth credit union partnership in Pennsylvania, increasing CULA's coverage across the state. In a recent survey of credit unions, conducted by CULA, nearly 60% say they believe vehicle leasing would be a positive addition to their finance portfolio in 2024.

"On the heels of a strong 2023 for CULA, with double-digit growth in credit union partnerships, we are thrilled to add Citadel Credit Union as a new trusted partner, further expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania which is a strong vehicle leasing state," said Ken Sopp, President of CULA. "Citadel Credit Union, a leader in the indirect lending market, has a long track record of delivering financial expertise, guidance and tools to their members and we are proud to further support this with the benefits of our vehicle leasing program."

Mark Chandler, Vice President of Business Development for CULA also noted that CULA experienced double-digit growth in its dealer partners in 2023, and that dealer partners play a vital role in the success of a credit union's leasing program: "Citadel was a natural choice as a credit union partner. Not only are we looking forward to strengthening CULA's footprint in the markets they serve, but Citadel also aligns with our views on the value and importance of the local dealer community. We are excited to welcome Citadel to our family of credit union partners."

CULA's leasing program is analytically driven, handling all the intricacies of leasing for its clients – including insurance, operations, compliance and more – enabling credit unions to easily add leasing to their portfolios and dealers to offer their customers more finance options. CULA's understanding of the credit union financial model has resulted in long-term business relationships with top-tier credit unions, including nine of the top 10 credit unions offering leasing in the U.S. CULA offers vehicle leasing through credit unions in 23 states and more than 40 credit unions are currently active on CULA's innovative leasing platform.

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 260,000 members. At $5.8 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2023 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 30 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit https://www.cula.com/ to learn more.

