CULA Selected by Northeast Credit Union for Indirect Vehicle Leasing

As CULA continues to expand across the US, we are fortunate to partner with Northeast Credit Union, an established and leading indirect lender in New Hampshire and Maine.

In a recent survey of credit unions, conducted by CULA, the majority of respondents said that they would like an alternative to long-term vehicle loans for their customers, such as short-term financing with affordable payments and higher yield. Vehicle leasing offers all of these benefits. By handling the intricacies of leasing for its clients – including analytics, insurance, operations, compliance and more – CULA enables credit unions to easily add leasing to their portfolios and dealers to offer their customers more finance options, especially as affordability becomes their main concern.

"As we continue to expand across the US, we are fortunate to partner with Northeast Credit Union, an established and leading indirect lender in New Hampshire and Maine. We are proud to support their long legacy of commitment to doing the right thing for their community through their philanthropic efforts and by enabling their members to reap the many advantages vehicle leasing provides," said Mark Chandler.

Chandler noted that CULA's partnership with Origence, formerly CUDL, has been a key component in this new alliance with Northeast Credit Union. "We are grateful for our relationship with Origence in establishing this partnership, and to Jeff Kane, Director, Client Experience, Origence, for bringing us together," added Chandler.

CULA, which experienced record growth in the last two years, has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 30 years. The company offers an analytically driven, high-value leasing program and partners with the industry's most innovative credit unions, including nine of the top 10 credit unions offering leasing in the US. CULA originated 64,000 leases through its credit union partners in 2022, up from 50,000 in 2021. In addition, the company is now originating loans in nine more states, added nine credit unions, and increased the number of participating auto dealers by 42%.

About Northeast Credit Union

Northeast Credit Union is a member-owned and not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enrich and nourish the lives of others: its members, its employees, and its communities. Northeast provides a cooperative banking experience that invites others to take part in making our communities thrive through elimination of food insecurity, access to affordable housing, and support of education. From its humble beginnings at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1936, Northeast has grown to more than $2 billion in assets, over 142,000 members and 18 branches throughout New Hampshire and Maine.

About Credit Union Leasing of America

Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA) has been the leader in indirect vehicle leasing for credit unions for over 30 years. Founded in 1988, CULA provides best-in-class program assistance, analytics reporting, compliance support, dealer management tools and member services. The CULA indirect vehicle leasing program empowers credit union innovators to diversify their existing loan portfolios, improve yield and expand member services. Visit https://www.cula.com/ to learn more.

