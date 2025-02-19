Culligan Quench Acquires Stonybrook Water, Expanding Presence in New England

This acquisition ensures that Stonybrook's thousands of loyal customers will continue to benefit from exceptional water solutions while receiving the enhanced capabilities under the Culligan Quench umbrella. Post this

"Culligan Quench is excited to welcome Stonybrook's customers to the Culligan Quench family and to build on the great work they've done", said Andy Corr, COO of Culligan Quench.

Choosing Culligan Quench is part of Stonybrook's Founder and Owner Tim Brown's desire to leave Stonybrook's clients in capable and caring hands.

"This acquisition ensures that Stonybrook's thousands of loyal customers will continue to benefit from exceptional water solutions while receiving the enhanced capabilities under the Culligan Quench umbrella." said Brown. "Culligan Quench's broad range of services and resources will help us deliver even more value to our commercial customers while maintaining high-quality service."

Culligan Quench is renowned throughout the industry for its seller-friendly approach to acquisitions, emphasizing transparency, flexibility, and a smooth transition for all parties involved. For more information about Culligan Quench's acquisition process, visit https://culliganquench.com/acquisitions/ or contact our acquisition team directly at [email protected].

About Culligan Quench

Culligan Quench, a subsidiary of Culligan International, partners with workplaces to offer bottleless coolers and sparkling water, ice, and coffee dispensers that streamline operations, improve sustainability and provide cleaner, safer, better-tasting water loved by all. For more information visit: www.culliganquench.com.

About Culligan

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: www.culligan.com.

Media Contact

Cari Dienstman, Culligan Quench, 1 609-751-1696, [email protected], culliganquench.com

SOURCE Culligan Quench