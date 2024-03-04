Cullinan Properties Receives Prestigious Award for Construction Excellence

Stephanie Webster, Senior Vice President, Director of Development for Cullinan Properties said, "The Cullinan team and our partners on this project are flattered to be recognized by GSA as one of the top developers in the country." Post this

WASHINGTON, March 4th, 2024 The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded Cullinan Properties the GSA Construction Excellence (HONORS OR MERIT) Award for a Lease Project for the James A. Haley new VA Tampa Mental Health Center in Temple Terrace, Florida.

The award was presented at the GSA Construction Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 28, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C.

The U.S. GSA recognizes exemplary achievements demonstrating construction excellence on GSA projects of all sizes. From small projects to capital construction projects, from limited scope repairs and alterations to new construction projects, GSA considers all projects that, at a minimum, result in highly successful outcomes while delivering best value and demonstrating excellent practice of the following values: safety, construction quality and craftsmanship, collaboration and team dynamics, sustainability, innovation, and technology.

Stephanie Webster, Senior Vice President, Director of Development for Cullinan Properties said, "The Cullinan team and our partners on this project are flattered to be recognized by GSA as one of the top developers in the country. Meeting the healthcare needs of Veterans is an absolute honor," she stated.

Cullinan Properties has specific experience working with the Department of Veterans Affairs having developed the 275,000 SF Austin VA Outpatient Clinic located in Austin, TX, which opened in 2013. Cullinan also developed the 21,000 SF McLean County VA Outpatient Clinic in Bloomington, IL and Peoria VET Center in Peoria, IL, in addition to the many other VA and GSA projects nationally over the years.

About Tampa VA Mental Health Center

This 150,000 square foot project began construction in 2021 and recently opened in December 2023. Located in Hillsborough County at the SW quadrant of Temple Terrace Highway and Davis Road, the new two-story facility is conveniently situated near I-75 and accessed from Hwy 301. The site consists of approximately 20 acres of land. Several outdoor elements including gardens, courtyards and walking paths for patients, guests and employees complement the structure.

About Cullinan Properties

For more than 35 years, Cullinan Properties has been a leading developer of real estate specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL, St. Louis, MO and Tampa, FL, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages, and owns mixed-use, retail, multifamily, office, governmental and healthcare properties throughout the United States. Cullinan is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information about Cullinan Properties, visit CullinanProperties.com and @CullinanProperties on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

