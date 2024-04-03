Cullinan Properties recognized with CoStar Impact Award for Veterans' Clinic

"Through dedication, innovative solutions, and relentless determination, we've constructed more than just a building; we've built a haven for our veterans," said Michael Gold, President, Cullinan Properties. Post this

"Through dedication, innovative solutions, and relentless determination, we've constructed more than just a building; we've built a haven for our veterans. Every brick laid, every decision made, is a tribute to their sacrifice and our commitment to their well-being. The Cullinan Team honors veterans by delivering more than structures—we deliver hope, healing, and gratitude," said Michael Gold, President, Cullinan Properties.

Diane Cullinan Oberhelman, Chairman, Cullinan Properties added, "Cultivating excellence in real estate development for over four decades, our specialized team has consistently delivered exceptional results across various sectors including governmental, healthcare, office, multifamily, and retail. Our commitment to delivering projects on time and under budget remains unwavering."

The CoStar Impact Awards recognize exemplary commercial real estate transactions and projects completed in 2023 that have significantly influenced neighborhoods or submarkets across 128 major international markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

"Now in its third year, the CoStar Impact Awards are an incredible opportunity to recognize the real estate projects fundamentally transforming the industry landscape," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our diverse panel of judges worked diligently to identify the most impactful commercial real estate projects across a range of categories that are shaping the future of the industry and the communities in which they serve. It's an honor to recognize the companies and projects propelling the real estate sector forward."

To learn more about the CoStar Impact Awards and review the full list of winners, visit www.CoStarImpactAwards.com/.

About Cullinan Properties

For more than 35 years, Cullinan Properties has been a leading developer of real estate specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, St. Louis, MO and Tampa, FL, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages, and owns mixed-use, retail, multifamily, office, governmental and healthcare properties throughout the United States. Cullinan is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information about Cullinan Properties, visit CullinanProperties.com and @CullinanProperties on LinkedIn.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over twelve million monthly global unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attract over 100 million unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

