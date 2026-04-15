Culmen International and Syntes AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Operational AI for Government and Global Missions

"Government organizations do not lack data. They lack a safe way to turn insight into action," said Christopher Ramsey, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "With Culmen, we are enabling AI that operates within policy and supports execution with full accountability." Post this

Culmen supports complex missions across border, aviation, and maritime security; counterterrorism and homeland security; law enforcement; nonproliferation; health security; humanitarian assistance; international development; and security cooperation. These environments require rapid decision-making across distributed systems, partners, and geographies where governance and traceability are essential.

"Culmen's customers are under increasing pressure to act faster while operating within strict legal, policy, and oversight frameworks," said Dan Berkon, Chief Executive Officer of Culmen International. "This partnership strengthens our ability to help agencies adopt AI that is explainable, auditable, and operationally durable in real-world mission environments."

Syntes AI provides a real-time operational context layer that connects structured and unstructured data, system state, and mission logic into a governed knowledge graph. This enables AI-driven analysis and execution across domains such as logistics planning, sanctions monitoring, health security response, personnel operations, and program oversight, while preserving transparency and control.

"Government organizations do not lack data or analytics. They lack a safe way to turn insight into action," said Christopher Ramsey, Co-CEO of Syntes AI. "Working with Culmen, we are enabling AI that respects mission authority, operates within policy, and supports execution across systems with full accountability."

The partnership will initially focus on joint solution development aligned with Culmen's core service lines, with plans to expand into additional government and international mission areas over time.

About Syntes AI

Syntes AI delivers a live operational context and execution layer that enables trusted, explainable AI across enterprise and government systems. By unifying structured and unstructured data into a real-time, governed knowledge graph, Syntes AI allows organizations to analyze, decide, and execute with confidence, closing the gap between AI insight and mission-ready action.

www.syntes.ai

Contact us: [email protected]

About Culmen International

Established in 2004, Culmen International, LLC is a privately held U.S. company with more than twenty years of experience delivering mission-critical support to the United States Government and foreign partners. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, with personnel permanently based in more than 50 countries, Culmen enhances global safety and security, strengthens homeland defense, advances humanitarian and health security missions, and optimizes government operations.

www.culmen.com

Contact us: [email protected]

Media Contact

Liz Njoroge, Syntes AI, 1 2022219119, [email protected], www.syntes.ai

SOURCE Syntes AI