Cultivating Healthier Futures Through Education, Innovation, and Equity

More than 1,000 participants attended this pioneering event from around the world. Post this

Throughout the conference, each speaker presented topics that touched on subjects like a diverse educational experience and the future of workforce development. Panelists examined strategic initiatives, caring science, and innovative practices that shape the current and future state of workforce development for healthcare professionals. In this rapidly changing world, the role of leadership in workforce development is more critical than ever.

During her keynote speech, Meg Soper celebrated the accomplishments of nurse educators and healthcare partners for their extraordinary efforts. Meg also explored strategies to bolster people's resilience and sense of balance in an ever-changing world. Other panels included a discussion on allied health, where speakers delved into the advancement of surgical technology education. This panel further analyzed the evolving landscape from classroom to operating room. Another panel was designed for students and centered around the first-year experience from their perspective.

"One of our primary goals was to emphasize the importance of caring partnerships in healthcare," said Dr. Abdel Yosef, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Unitek Learning. "This conference focused on creating sustainable solutions through educational pathways and innovative approaches. Our theme was particularly relevant considering the global emphasis on sustainable practices in healthcare and the impact of digitalization in higher education. Together, we can build a better future through education, innovation, and equity."

Unitek Learning is the parent company of several distinguished learning institutions: Unitek College, Unitek EMT, Unitek Training Healthcare, Eagle Gate College, Provo College, and Brookline College. In addition, Unitek offers healthcare workforce solutions through clinical partnerships and collaborations with major hospital systems nationwide. Unitek programs teach clinical practices and theory used in the field today. Equipped with a multitude of sought-after skills, Unitek graduates are prepared to excel in many of the fastest-growing careers in healthcare and nursing.

To learn more about the conference, visit our website and watch several presentations through August 2025.

Media Contact

David Higley, Chief Marketing Officer, Unitek Learning, 949-590-4888, [email protected], https://www.uniteklearning.com/

SOURCE Unitek Learning