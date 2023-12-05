Culture to Cash to Host the Going Pro Annual Summit in December

"At the Going Pro Annual Summit, we're not just offering insights, but we are introducing you to a transformative journey for your business," said Co-founder of Culture to Cash Nick Scarabosio. Post this

The two-day event features several engaging activities that involve identifying a company's values and purpose in which lends leaders the opportunity to craft an intentional strategy to execute plans for 2024 and beyond. Led by the experienced Culture to Cash team, attendees will have access to valuable insights, professional advice, and personalized coaching to drive their businesses forward.

"As business coaches and experienced entrepreneurs, we believe that within every business leader there is untapped potential to achieve extraordinary success. At the Going Pro Annual Summit, we're not just offering guidance, but we are introducing you to a transformative journey for your business. Our mission is to empower you with the knowledge, strategies and support needed to unlock that potential and lead your business to new levels," said Co-founder of Culture to Cash Nick Scarabosio.

Culture to Cash is dedicated to helping businesses through individualized and strategic coaching. The team is made up of a dynamic trio of experienced business coaches, Matt Blanton, Nick Scarabosio and Corwin Smith, who've advised company leaders across various industries. The Going Pro Annual Summit is a testament to their commitment to providing business leaders with the tools they need to navigate challenges and realize company goals.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased individually for $3,495, or for teams of up to 5 people for $9,995. Attendance for the event is limited. For more information visit go.culturetocash.com/2023annualsummit.

Culture to Cash

Culture to Cash is a business coaching and consulting firm that provides expert guidance to entrepreneurs and business leaders across several industries. They serve various types of clients nationwide ranging from solopreneurs to small businesses of 2-10 people to companies with teams of 700+ employees. The Culture to Cash team's mission is to help ambitious business owners achieve exceptional results including an increase in revenue, profit and the value of their business. The team is composed of three experienced business leaders who understand that one's business is the single largest asset in their life, which drives their passion to guide fellow business owners to realize their potential.

Media Contact

Candace Youde, Serendipit Consulting, 480.521.1874, [email protected], https://serendipitconsulting.com/

SOURCE Culture to Cash