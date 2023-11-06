Cultured Stone releases two new videos with Design Partner Kerrie Kelly

[Kerrie's] talent and creativity shine through in these videos, and her insights can transform the way designers, architects and other building professionals implement stone and brick veneer profiles in their projects. Post this

Click to Tweet: Design Partner @KerrieKelly discusses design trends and shows off new mood boards in 'A Return to Noir' and 'Personality Driven Design,' two new short-form videos from @Cultured_Stone. https://www.youtube.com/@culturedstone7445/videos

In 'A Return to Noir,' Kelly discusses using dark, moody hues and personalized design elements to attain a dramatic, character-rich space. Cultured Stone's Tenley Brick is utilized in Nori, a nuanced, matte black colorway that layers expertly with plush fabrics, metallic chains and black and gold toned wallpaper. "With Tenley Brick, the installation possibilities are endless," said Kelly. "The clean-cut linear shape, used either horizontally or vertically, offers dynamic potential and a fresh perspective on texture and form."

The second video, titled 'Personality Driven Design,' shows a blending of materials like leather, quartz and natural elements to create a warm aesthetic that adds depth and character to a space. Complementing those elements is Cultured Stone's Ancient Villa Ledgestone in Palisades, a profile with a variety of stone shapes and a range of light and dark tones. "Ancient Villa Ledgestone is the epitome of rustic charm due to its irregular shapes," said Kelly. "The ledgestone adds Mediterranean allure to both interior and exterior spaces with its large patchwork design."

Learn more about Cultured Stone's partnership with Kerrie Kelly at https://elevatewithstone.com/kerrie-kelly/.

Cultured Stone is a member of the Westlake Royal Building Products™ portfolio of exterior and interior building products. For more information on Cultured Stone and its products, visit CulturedStone.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Sepic, Cultured Stone, 9162859835, [email protected], merlotmarketing.com

SOURCE Cultured Stone