CultureID joins CPAmerica, Inc. as a new Preferred Provider

"We are excited to have CultureID join us as our newest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting healthy workplace culture within our more than 90 member firms." Post this

Don Rheem, CEO of CultureID, says, "We are thrilled to be one of CPAmerica's carefully selected Preferred Providers. Building on the success of our collaboration during the CPAmerica Conference, our team is ready to have a greater impact on member firms, using our boutique approach to help each firm set and reach their unique organizational goals."

CultureID is one of more than 65 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is eager to help member firms through their survey platform, delivering valuable insights that inform decision-making, identify areas for improvement, and foster a culture of transparency and inclusion.

"We are excited to have CultureID join us as our newest Preferred Provider," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting healthy workplace culture within our more than 90 member firms. Through CultureID's platform, member firms will have access to tools and resources to improve their culture and increase employee retention."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

About CultureID:

Your organizational culture is the heartbeat of your organization, and nurturing it is paramount. That's why CultureID created a cutting-edge survey and leadership coaching platform—to serve as a compass that shows you where you are now and guides you where you need to go next. Imagine tapping into the wealth of insights your employees hold that can boost not only their experience, but your productivity, profitability, and retention metrics as well. CultureID empowers leaders with actionable data and science-based educational resources so you can take your future into your own hands. As a CPAmerica member, you get 10% off CultureID services. Learn more and sign up here: https://www.cultureid.com/cpamerica.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, 352-727-4070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica