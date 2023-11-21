Culver City to harness Viva's cutting-edge traffic monitoring technology to support sustainable travel projects

"This project calls for accurate data on cyclist volumes to help support the case for new cycling infrastructure. We are pleased that our attention to data accuracy has been recognized by being selected to support this work." Post this

Viva technology will allow the Culver City Team to make data-driven decisions about mobility and enable Culver City to adopt a data-led approach to improving multimodal infrastructure. The partnership with Viva and the data its technology will provide will help the City achieve its ambitious mobility goals.

"Viva is very proud to be supporting Culver City's sustainable transport vision," said Peter Mildon, Co-founder and President, Viva. "This project calls for accurate data on cyclist volumes to help support the case for new cycling infrastructure. We are pleased that our attention to data accuracy has been recognized by being selected to support this work."

Established UK-market leaders, Viva entered the US market earlier this year. The New York City Department of Transportation has already partnered with Viva at a busy Manhattan junction to understand road user interactions in order to make proactive road safety decisions based on empirical evidence.

About Viva

At Viva we recognize that demands on our road networks and urban infrastructure are rapidly changing, and that traditional traffic monitoring is outdated.

To achieve Road Safety, Environmental and Active Travel targets, it's essential that planning and decision-making is informed with high quality data insights.

Utilizing cutting edge AI-powered computer vision, our sensors capture anonymized multimodal data, designed to provide cities with the most accurate, reliable and scalable insights.

Our technology is here to solve endemic problems and help cities achieve their policy goals and transport objectives

