Cumberland Additive Doubles Metal AM Capacity with Acquisition of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Metals Operations

Providing material expansion and diversification in Aluminum, Copper, and other metal materials Adding metal printers and a heat treat furnace to expand capacity Additional machines will complement current CNC machining capabilities Providing diversification into synergistic markets, broadening customer reach

Under the Cumberland banner, the existing Stratasys metals team will remain in place and continue operations at the same location. All current equipment and IP will remain in place.

Company President John Jenkins provided insight into this acquisition, "Our leadership team was looking for an opportunity to provide our customers with additional AM metal production capacity and material diversification. This convergence with Stratasys Direct Manufacturing made absolute sense for both parties as this enables our operations to double in size, while Stratasys can continue focusing on their core business." Cumberland Board Chairperson Dawne Hickton emphasized this move, "This acquisition is a win for both companies as it streamlines operations and strengthens our portfolio for future strategic partnerships."

Cumberland Additive, headquartered in Pflugerville, TX, is an established force in the AM industry, offering series production of parts and engineering design services in both metals and polymer materials using Powder Bed Fusion technology to support the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Energy markets. With this acquisition, Cumberland now operates out of three distinct locations, including the facility at Neighborhood 91 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Cumberland Additive, Inc. began as Directed Manufacturing, Inc. in 2006. The company achieved steady growth throughout multiple markets in Aerospace, Defense, Space, Medical, Automotive, and Energy, expanding capabilities from plastic prototyping to serial production of polymers and metals. Under new ownership as of May 31, 2019, Cumberland Additive, Inc. is showcasing our expertise in additive manufacturing, providing engineering services and turn-key production of parts leveraging the Powder Bed Fusion Technology. Cumberland is advancing 3D Printing by building trust with our partners through proven additive manufacturing experience and a laser focus on technical data that is supported by repeatable quality and on-time delivery. Learn more at CumberlandAdditive.com.

Stratasys has been pioneering 3D printing for over 35 years. Its commitment to ongoing innovation is reflected in its comprehensive polymer portfolio, with the broadest range of solutions available. The company's production-ready technologies include Polyjet™, Fused Deposition Modeling, P3™, SAF™, and the largest collection of in-house printing materials available worldwide, providing end-to-end solutions across the entire product value chain.

