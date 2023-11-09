Cumberland County Schools Recognized in 2023 K-12 Hero Awards for Implementation of S.P.I.R.E. Reading Program

"As staff and students at Cumberland County Schools look to the future, Catherine DeCleir-Salas' dynamic legacy as a trailblazing educator will undoubtedly continue to shape their progress and ensure their success," said Janine Walker-Caffrey, the Chief Product Officer at EPS. Post this

The K–12 Hero Awards is a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional educators nationwide, and LeCleir-Salas' approach is representative of the exceptional educators honored within the program. Rooted in the Orton-Gillingham methodology, S.P.I.R.E. aligns with the North Carolina Excellent Public Schools Act of 2021 and supports beginning readers, striving readers, and students with dyslexia. As the district transitioned to S.P.I.R.E., DeCleir-Salas was a constant source of support and encouragement for educators, caregivers, and students—dedicated to creating a holistic environment where every learner can thrive. As a result of DeCleir-Salas' efforts, S.P.I.R.E. achieved tremendous success, boasting a teacher participation rate of 85 to 90 percent.

"At Cumberland County Schools, we believe every student can learn and succeed with the right instruction and environment, and that's exactly what I've sought to do through the Science of Reading and S.P.I.R.E.," said DeCleir-Salas. "I'm honored for this recognition and look forward to serving and supporting students for years to come".

