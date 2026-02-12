CupidFeel Research Reveals Key Motivations Behind User Verification on Dating Platforms

CupidFeel's study sheds light on why users choose to verify their profiles and what drives trust in online dating.

GIBRALTAR, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CupidFeel, a platform dedicated to gentle, meaningful online romance, today released the results of a new study examining why users opt to undergo verification on dating platforms. The research explored user attitudes toward safety and trust, providing fresh insights into how online daters perceive the verification process.

Key Findings from CupidFeel's Verification Research

1. Verification Increases Perceived Trust

The study found that more than eight out of ten users want platforms to verify key profile information, including age, recency of photos, and location. Verified users were often seen as more reliable and genuine. This aligns with previous findings from online dating research, which suggest that transparency and authenticity encourage deeper engagement.

2. Safety Concerns Drive Verification Decisions

A majority of users cited safety as a primary reason for verification. Knowing that a platform verifies identities helped users feel protected from deceptive accounts.

3. Social Influence Matters

The research also revealed that peer behavior influenced verification uptake. Users were more likely to verify when they observed their friends or frequent matches had completed the process. This "social proof" effect underscores the role of community norms in shaping online behavior.

4. Clear Communication Encourages Action

The study noted that users are more likely to complete verification when platforms explain the process clearly, highlight its benefits, and make it simple to complete. Transparency about data use, privacy protections, and the purpose of verification fosters confidence and encourages participation.

Overall, the findings from CupidFeel's research highlight that verification is a multifaceted motivator. It strengthens trust and creates a sense of safety, while also encouraging users to invest in quality interactions rather than superficial exchanges.

About CupidFeel

CupidFeel is a platform built around the idea that romance doesn't need to be rushed — it can grow gently through small, meaningful conversations. Designed as an online socializing space, CupidFeel allows users to explore romantic emotions in a setting that encourages comfort, warmth, and light-hearted exchange. The company is committed to understanding user behavior, promoting trust, and fostering authentic connections online.

Media Contact

Timothy Albers, CupidFeel, 1 14845691657, [email protected], https://cupidfeel.com/

SOURCE CupidFeel