Cups of Joy Opens Second Location at Wilson Medical Center, in Wilson, North Carolina, with Support from Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success Program

The new shop near the hospital's main entrance offers the same popular drinks as the original location on Airport Boulevard.

"Part of what sets Cups of Joy apart is our amazing staff," said Tanya Dunn. "Many of our baristas have been with us for years and know customers' orders by heart. This personal connection is what keeps people coming back."

Cups of Joy's warm environment and top-notch customer service have earned the shop hundreds of 5-star reviews. One Google local guide wrote: "Fantastic ambiance! Super choices... Delicious coffees & teas! WILL BE BACK!!"

For the Dunns, Cups of Joy is not just about serving great coffee. It's about fostering connections.

"We're building relationships with people, whether it's the hospital staff starting their shift or family members visiting loved ones," Chris said. "We want to be that first cup of encouragement or a comforting smile at the end of a long day."

Tanya said the best part of owning coffee shops has been cultivating young leaders and helping student workers find their footing in their early lives.

The couple credits Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success consulting program with guiding them through every step of their journey to coffee shop ownership.

"We chose Crimson Cup for their partnership mindset – in both sustainable coffee sourcing and working with coffee shops," Chris said. "From the beginning, they've been there for us, offering input on layout, guidance on startup, and helping us successfully launch our second location with a smooth soft opening."

Based on "Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee" by Crimson Cup Founder Greg Ubert, the 7 Steps program equips new coffee shop owners with the skills to run successful operations.

The book forms the centerpiece of the company's Coffee Shop Startup Kit. It has helped over 300 independent coffee shops across 30 states, covering everything from location selection to business planning.

The award-winning roaster's 7 Steps consulting team has supported the Dunns from the initial purchase through expanding to a new location.

Customer Growth Rep Heather Syx guided the couple through the ownership transition and training. "I work with all new owners to ensure they understand the value of our partnership and turnkey operations model," she said. "Chris, Tanya and their team completed our 7 Steps program, participated in weekly business consulting sessions, and visited our roasting facility to meet our team. They've embraced the process and hit the ground running."

Chris said the 7 Steps framework really stands out. "Crimson Cup has made everything streamlined and simple, from supplies to training. Having a system already in place means we don't have to reinvent the wheel or figure out every detail on our own. Their structured approach gives us the freedom to focus on what we love – serving our customers – without the stress of starting from scratch."

With both locations now serving the Wilson community, Cups of Joy remains committed to engaging in local events, charitable giving and catering. "Being part of this community is core to our mission," Tanya said. "We're excited to continue building relationships one cup at a time."

After the July grand opening of their second location, the Dunns reflected on what has made their journey so successful.

"The key to running multiple shops is leadership," Chris said. "We've cultivated young leaders and helped student workers grow. With Crimson Cup's guidance and the passion of our team, we're excited to see what the future holds for Cups of Joy."

The couple invites everyone in Wilson County and beyond to stop by their two locations. Visit the original Cups of Joy at 3511-B Airport Boulevard. The new location is in the former gift shop near the entrance of Wilson Medical Center, 1705 Tarboro Street.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other significant recognitions, the company has earned 2024, 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. The program helps new owners write a strong coffee shop business plan and calculate startup costs in their local community.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 300 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across more than 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and CRIMSON coffeehouses. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com,.

