Curacity Announces Its Acquisition of Indie Publisher A Hotel Life

"Indie publishers like AHL are in high demand," says Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "LLMs need substantive content to drive their AI recommendations, travelers need trusted content to choose a hotel, and hotels need all of the above to catalyze bookings. Combining AHL's editorial excellence with Curacity's technology, we can cut through the noise, show hotels clear ROI, and help media brands monetize. It's a win-win-win."

"Our acquisition by Curacity will ensure A Hotel Life can continue to celebrate the best, most creative hotels in the world," said Tansy Kaschak, editor-in-chief of AHL, who Curacity has retained to ensure the continuity of brand identity and editorial standards. "We have partnered with Curacity since its inception and admire all they've accomplished. We are excited to work together and see AHL reach its full potential under their umbrella."

Curacity's content operations team will work with Kaschak to increase content production. Curacity will also help AHL evolve to meet the demand for meaningful, long-term content as creators migrate from short-form social media to subscription-based platforms where they can better control their audiences. From forging a new era of collaborative content creation to decentralized publishing and revenue sharing, Curacity and AHL are poised to redefine the future of travel content, proving that the best results come from human creativity and technology working together to create demand and help elevate brands.

About Curacity: Curacity empowers hotels to ignite demand through premium content from the most influential media brands. Its digital platform distributes hotel content to opt-in subscribers across its trusted network, including AFAR, Travel+Leisure, and many more. Hotels save time and resources while elevating their brands and achieving high-value guest acquisition. Curacity consistently delivers a 10-20X ROI and proprietary booking insights for smarter, data-driven decisions. Named among Inc. 5000's top 20 travel and hospitality companies and Digiday's Best Content Marketing Platform of 2024, Curacity is headquartered in New York and Stamford, CT. https://curacity.com/

About A Hotel Life: A Hotel Life is a travel platform that offers insights into the world's most innovative, creative, and thought-provoking hotels and the people behind them. It was founded in 2013 by hospitality entrepreneur Ben Pundole, best known for developing Ian Schrager's EDITION Hotels in partnership with Marriott International. Curacity acquired A Hotel Life in January 2025. https://www.ahotellife.com/

