Curacity Announces Partnership With Historic Hotels of America®

"The collaboration with Curacity allows our historic properties hotels an innovative approach to marketing that aligns with the values of our organization." Post this

"Historic Hotels of America® are icons of cultural heritage and luxury," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "These properties are primed to elevate their unique stories through strategic, high-impact media brand content that drives bookings and revenue."

"The collaboration with Curacity allows our historic properties hotels an innovative approach to marketing that aligns with the values of our organization," said Larry Lawrence P. Horwitz, Executive Vice President, Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, at Historic Hotels of America®. "It provides our hotels with a powerful tool to measure the tangible impact of their media presence."

By leveraging Curacity's guest acquisition platform, Historic Hotels of America® hotels will be able to:

Increase their media exposure in the newsletters of top travel and lifestyle publications, including AFAR, Travel + Leisure, and many more.

Accurately measure the return on investment of media brand content.

Utilize Curacity's proprietary data to optimize their marketing and revenue management strategies for better performance and growth.

Formoreinformationaboutthispartnership,pleasevisit https://curacity.com/contact-sales.

Media Contact

Nick Papa, Curacity, 1 9176792053, [email protected], www.curacity.com

Katherine Orr, Historic Hotels of America, [email protected], https://www.historichotels.org/us/

SOURCE Curacity