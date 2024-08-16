Curacity Climbs in Ranking at No. 394 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

Reaching No. 18 on the list of the fastest-growing private companies in travel and hospitality reflects our commitment to driving innovation and helping hotels unlock new revenue streams through upper-funnel marketing. Post this

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Media Contact

Nick Papa, Curacity, 1 9176792053, [email protected], www.curacity.com

SOURCE Curacity