Curacity Climbs in Ranking at No. 394 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

With three-year revenue growth of 1,112%, Curacity ranks No. 394 among America's fastest-growing private companies and No. 18 in travel and hospitality.
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that Curacity ranks No. 394 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our partners place in Curacity," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "Reaching No. 18 on the list of the fastest-growing private companies in travel and hospitality reflects our commitment to driving innovation and our relentless pursuit of helping hotels unlock new revenue streams through upper-funnel marketing. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering measurable results and empowering our clients to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape."
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."
