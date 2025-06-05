Curacity Launches Content Hub Premium to Give Travel Brands More Control Over Demand Creation

The new feature gives travel brands the flexibility to choose when and where they appear in trusted media brands, increasing conversions by up to 20%.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curacity, a demand creation platform that helps travel brands measure revenue from upper-funnel marketing, announces Content Hub Premium. This new solution offers hotels, resorts, and cruise lines increased flexibility in generating demand by distributing trusted, editorial-style content to the subscribers of top-tier media brands. In beta for the last 12 months, over 100 customers who used Content Hub Premium saw a 10-20% increase in conversions.

Content Hub Premium introduces two tools: Distribution Boost and Offer Boost. Distribution Boost enables travel brands to choose when to amplify their content in the newsletters of national publications, such as Southern Living and Real Simple, as well as indie publishers like A Hotel Life and Fathom. Offer Boost allows them to select both the newsletter and the date on which a targeted offer appears, giving them control over timing and placement.

"Travel brands need a more agile way to create demand in the upper funnel, before travel decisions are made," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "With Content Hub Premium, they're in the driver's seat, tailoring media distribution to address occupancy gaps as they arise."

Additionally, new AI-powered insights from Curacity's Insights Hub surface market opportunities. The platform will now alert users when a campaign or offer is likely to drive results, based on data signals such as occupancy and length of stay (LOS) from an integration with Amadeus Demand360® and Curacity's lead time data.

"This is about empowering our partners to act on opportunity, without added complexity," Slavin said. "By using AI to streamline data analytics, Curacity helps travel brands focus on what matters: delivering content at the most strategic time possible to drive bookings and revenue."

