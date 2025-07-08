Curacity Launches Cruise-Optimized Features on Its Demand Platform

Cruise lines can now reach high-intent travelers through trusted media brands, driving measurable bookings and revenue.
NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curacity, the leading demand creation platform for luxury and lifestyle travel brands, today announced an expansion of its platform optimized for the cruise industry. With this release, cruise lines can now reach affluent, opt-in travelers through trusted media outlets – including AFAR, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure – eliminating reliance on broad, inefficient mass-market advertising and gaining revenue-based ROI tracking.
A New Era of Cruise Marketing
Curacity's platform has been customized to meet the unique needs of cruise lines, with the addition of a dedicated "Sailings" section within its Content Hub, enabling cruise lines to promote specific itineraries across top-tier travel media.
Proven Results
Over the past 12 months of beta testing, Curacity has:
- Onboarded three award-winning cruise lines with 20 ships and thousands of cabins
- Distributed 24 million targeted emails on behalf of its cruise customers
- Driven 2,600 cruise bookings with an average length of stay of 13 days
- Generated $29 million in incremental revenue for its cruise customers
Unlocking a Vast Market Opportunity
Despite the industry's momentum, 85% of Americans have yet to take a cruise, presenting a major growth opportunity for brands that get upper-funnel marketing right. With the global cruise market projected to reach $110.17 billion by 2033, Curacity gives cruise lines a distinct competitive edge by targeting new-to-cruise travelers where they seek inspiration: within the world's most trusted media outlets.
"Cruise lines have long relied on broad-reach marketing to fill cabins, without the attribution tools necessary to measure success," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "Our platform speaks the language of cruise lines, allowing them to market their sailings to high-intent audiences and track the resulting bookings and revenue."
About Curacity
Curacity is a demand creation platform that helps travel brands measure revenue from upper-funnel marketing. By delivering premium content to opt-in subscribers of trusted media brands, Curacity enables hotels, resorts, and cruises to reach high-intent travelers during the inspiration phase, before they make purchase decisions. Its attribution technology closes the loop between marketing and bookings, identifying which media-exposed guests ultimately book a stay. Curacity empowers travel marketers to make smarter decisions with data by directly linking content to revenue. Named among Inc. 5000's top 20 travel and hospitality companies and Digiday's Best Content Marketing Platform of 2024, Curacity has its headquarters in New York with offices in Stamford, Conn., Toronto, and Buenos Aires. Visit www.curacity.com for more information.
