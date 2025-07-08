Curacity Launches Cruise-Optimized Features on Its Demand Platform

"Our platform speaks the language of cruise lines, allowing them to market their sailings to high-intent audiences and track the resulting bookings and revenue." Post this

Curacity's platform has been customized to meet the unique needs of cruise lines, with the addition of a dedicated "Sailings" section within its Content Hub, enabling cruise lines to promote specific itineraries across top-tier travel media.

Proven Results

Over the past 12 months of beta testing, Curacity has:

Onboarded three award-winning cruise lines with 20 ships and thousands of cabins

Distributed 24 million targeted emails on behalf of its cruise customers

Driven 2,600 cruise bookings with an average length of stay of 13 days

Generated $29 million in incremental revenue for its cruise customers

Unlocking a Vast Market Opportunity

Despite the industry's momentum, 85% of Americans have yet to take a cruise, presenting a major growth opportunity for brands that get upper-funnel marketing right. With the global cruise market projected to reach $110.17 billion by 2033, Curacity gives cruise lines a distinct competitive edge by targeting new-to-cruise travelers where they seek inspiration: within the world's most trusted media outlets.

"Cruise lines have long relied on broad-reach marketing to fill cabins, without the attribution tools necessary to measure success," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "Our platform speaks the language of cruise lines, allowing them to market their sailings to high-intent audiences and track the resulting bookings and revenue."

About Curacity

Curacity is a demand creation platform that helps travel brands measure revenue from upper-funnel marketing. By delivering premium content to opt-in subscribers of trusted media brands, Curacity enables hotels, resorts, and cruises to reach high-intent travelers during the inspiration phase, before they make purchase decisions. Its attribution technology closes the loop between marketing and bookings, identifying which media-exposed guests ultimately book a stay. Curacity empowers travel marketers to make smarter decisions with data by directly linking content to revenue. Named among Inc. 5000's top 20 travel and hospitality companies and Digiday's Best Content Marketing Platform of 2024, Curacity has its headquarters in New York with offices in Stamford, Conn., Toronto, and Buenos Aires. Visit www.curacity.com for more information.

