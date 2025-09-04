Curacity Launches Curacity International, Unlocks UK and EU Travel Demand

International visitors in the U.S. spent $213.1 billion (Trade.gov) in 2023. Post this

"Curacity's mission has always been to drive revenue from upper-funnel marketing with confidence," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "Curacity International expands that mission globally, giving our customers exclusive access to overseas audiences at scale with the same clear attribution they've come to expect."

Condé Nast UK's titles include Condé Nast Traveller. Afar, a long-time Curacity partner, recently acquired Suitcase Magazine, a London-based travel media brand. Curacity has also added Cultured, BuzzFeed, and HuffPost, deals that have significantly contributed to the number of international subscribers to media brands within Curacity's network.

Curacity International is available now to travel brands seeking to grow international demand. For more information, visit www.curacity.com/contact-sales.

About Curacity: Curacity is a demand creation platform that helps travel brands measure revenue from upper-funnel marketing. By delivering premium content to opt-in subscribers of trusted media brands, Curacity enables hotels, resorts, cruise lines, and destination marketing organizations (DMOs) to reach high-intent travelers during the inspiration phase, before they make purchase decisions. Its attribution technology closes the loop between marketing and bookings, identifying which media-exposed guests ultimately book a stay. Curacity empowers travel marketers to make smarter decisions with data by directly linking content to revenue. Named among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing travel and hospitality companies and Digiday's Best Content Marketing Platform of 2024, Curacity has its headquarters in New York with offices in Stamford, Conn., Toronto, and Buenos Aires.

Nick Papa, Curacity, 1 5166792053, [email protected], www.curacity.com

