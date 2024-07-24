Curacity Launches Proprietary Data Analytics & Insights Suite

"The hospitality industry can no longer afford to maintain the status quo of a siloed approach between revenue management and marketing." Post this

Curacity's Exec View data includes:

Exposure to Booking (Days): The median number of days between guests' initial content exposure date and booking date.

Booking to Check-in (Days): The median number of days between guests' booking date and check-in date. Adding this figure to the Exposure to Booking days enables customers to see the complete guest journey from start to finish.

Detailed Booking Analysis: The percentage of Curacity-driven bookings made within 30 or 90 days of content exposure, enabling customers to understand how quickly their guests book after exposure to upper-funnel marketing.

Detailed Revenue Analysis: Monthly breakdowns showing the average daily date (ADR) and length of stay (LOS) of Curacity-driven bookings, enabling customers to compare bookings driven by trusted, valuable earned media content with all bookings.

Quantifying Total Value: Curacity provides a "true" ROI connected to bookings driven, plus the market-rate value of earned media content to show "added value."

"In our era of rapid digital transformation, what worked yesterday won't work tomorrow," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "The hospitality industry can no longer afford to maintain the status quo of a siloed approach between revenue management and marketing. That's why we're proud to be at the forefront of innovative technology that commercial strategy team members need to work together."

"The Exec View metrics really help us deep dive," said Samuel Gibb, director of marketing at The Other House in London. "It's enabled us to start using Curacity's data as part of our monthly reporting and truly showcase what the platform does for us."

Exec View marks the evolution of Curacity from a guest acquisition product into a comprehensive data analytics and marketing platform. Whether it's a revenue leader analyzing ADR to set package pricing or a marketing leader researching exposure windows to find the right timing for their promotional plan, the entire commercial strategy team can utilize Exec View to make better, data-driven decisions for their upper-funnel marketing.

About Curacity

Curacity is a data analytics and marketing platform for hospitality brands. Powered by its proprietary attribution technology, Curacity drives new demand and generates incremental revenue for hotels, resorts, and cruises. It uniquely leverages earned media content distributed across a network of media brands such as AFAR, Food & Wine, and Travel + Leisure. Headquartered in New York and Stamford, CT, Curacity launched in 2015. The company is listed among the top 10 in travel and hospitality on the Inc. 5000 list and is Digiday's Best Content Marketing Platform of 2024.

