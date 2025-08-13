Curacity Ranks No. 1028 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

With three-year revenue growth exceeding 400%, this marks Curacity's third consecutive year on the list.
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curacity today announced that it is No. 1028 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Within the Travel and Hospitality industry, Curacity ranks No. 26. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"The hospitality industry is navigating one of its most transformative eras," said Nick Slavin, CEO and co-founder of Curacity. "Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 reflects the power of our team and our technology to help travel brands drive measurable demand at scale. As AI reshapes how travelers discover and choose where to stay, the ability to capture attention and prove ROI has never been more valuable."
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
