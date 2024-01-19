Curacity Selected as a Preferred Marketing Provider for The Leading Hotels of the World

"LHW choosing Curacity as one of their preferred marketing providers underscores how well our data and marketing platform has resonated in the industry." Post this

"Our mission is to help hotels leverage the world's best media brands to drive incremental revenue," said Nick Slavin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Curacity. "LHW choosing Curacity as one of their preferred marketing providers underscores how well our data and marketing platform has resonated in the industry. Every hotel should have access to the technology needed to attribute revenue to top-of-funnel brand marketing; we're excited to bring our solution to hundreds of LHW's acclaimed properties."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Curacity and provide our hotels with a new way to engage with premier media platforms and their valuable audience," said Phil Koserowski, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, The Leading Hotels of the World. "Curacity's innovative solution offers our hotels an opportunity to optimize their content further and capture demand with curious travelers."

"Before Curacity, top-of-funnel brand marketing was unmeasurable for us," said Gregory Day, president of Mani Brothers, LLC, which owns and operates Malibu Beach Inn, an LHW property. "Leveraging Curacity's platform has proven to be a scalable, measurable, revenue-driving solution for Malibu Beach Inn, inspiring nearly 500 bookings in the last 12 months."

The strategic alliance with LHW marks a significant milestone for Curacity, reinforcing its commitment to reimagining how hotels execute marketing, revenue management, and distribution with a data-driven, performance-based approach.

For more information about Curacity, please visit www.curacity.com.

About Curacity

Curacity is a hospitality technology company on a mission to help hotels reach and convert new, higher-value guests. Over 600 hotels have used Curacity's guest acquisition platform to drive more than $625 million in revenue. Headquartered in New York City and Stamford, CT, Curacity launched in 2015. Curacity is among the top 10 in travel and hospitality on the Inc. 5000 list, a Best Content Marketing Platform finalist in the Digiday Awards, and the Best Tech Innovation winner in the Independent Lodging Congress' Indie Awards. For more information, visit www.curacity.com.

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled with exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keep discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, Twitter at @LeadingHotels, and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.

Media Contact

Nick Papa

PR Lead, Curacity

[email protected]

(917) 679-2053

Media Contact

Nick Papa, Curacity, 1 9176792053, npapa@curacity.com, https://curacity.com/

SOURCE Curacity