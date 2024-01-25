Curacity Unveils Record-Breaking 2023 Performance Results

We're proud to have developed the only proprietary technology that shows how we leverage media brands to drive attributable revenue for a hotel's bottom line. Post this

"In the competitive hospitality landscape, hotels must build their brand while driving revenue," said Andrew McCartney, chief revenue officer at Curacity. "Hotels acknowledge the brand-building power of media coverage, but until now, have not been able to measure the results in terms of 'real' ROI. We're proud to have developed the only proprietary technology that shows how we leverage media brands to drive attributable revenue for a hotel's bottom line."

Curacity also achieved unprecedented growth in its media brand network in 2023, doubling its distribution with the addition of 27 new outlets. In addition to Curacity's longstanding travel media partners, such as AFAR and Travel + Leisure, the company expanded into lifestyle media with the addition of People, Real Simple, and W Magazine.

"As Curacity looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission of making it easier for hotels to acquire new, higher-value guests," said Nick Slavin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Curacity. "We're thrilled with the remarkable growth achieved in 2023 and the positive impact we've had on our partner hotels."

