Curacity Unveils Record-Breaking 2023 Performance Results

The leading-edge guest acquisition platform generated over $300 million in revenue for its partner hotels in 2023.
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curacity, a travel technology company with an award-winning guest acquisition platform, is proud to share "Curacity Booked," a wrapup of its 2023 performance results. The company's innovative approach led to a banner year, with the platform driving more than $300 million of revenue to its hotel partners in 2023.
The Curacity platform expands a hotel's reach beyond the small segment of travelers actively searching for a place to stay. Over 4,500 email newsletters – sent to the most engaged subscribers of the world's best media brands – reached millions potential guests still dreaming about their next trip, catalyzing 305,594 attributable bookings and 721,551 nights in 2023.
"In the competitive hospitality landscape, hotels must build their brand while driving revenue," said Andrew McCartney, chief revenue officer at Curacity. "Hotels acknowledge the brand-building power of media coverage, but until now, have not been able to measure the results in terms of 'real' ROI. We're proud to have developed the only proprietary technology that shows how we leverage media brands to drive attributable revenue for a hotel's bottom line."
Curacity also achieved unprecedented growth in its media brand network in 2023, doubling its distribution with the addition of 27 new outlets. In addition to Curacity's longstanding travel media partners, such as AFAR and Travel + Leisure, the company expanded into lifestyle media with the addition of People, Real Simple, and W Magazine.
"As Curacity looks to the future, the company remains committed to its mission of making it easier for hotels to acquire new, higher-value guests," said Nick Slavin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Curacity. "We're thrilled with the remarkable growth achieved in 2023 and the positive impact we've had on our partner hotels."
