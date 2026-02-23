Curacity VISTA Makes Travel Brands Visible (and Bookable) in the AI Era

Brands that don't appear in the sources LLMs cite are invisible to travelers using AI search. Post this

"Brands that don't appear in the sources LLMs cite are invisible to travelers using AI search," said Nick Slavin, chief executive officer and co-founder of Curacity. "If brands aren't visible in these moments of discovery, they're no longer bookable. Curacity VISTA gives them the technological infrastructure they need to compete in this new reality."

Curacity VISTA includes three distinct product offerings:

VISTA Core: Makes brands eligible for distribution in VISTA Newsletters, sent to opt-in subscribers of leading media outlets, and measures downstream bookings and revenue.

VISTA AI: Makes brands eligible for distribution in VISTA Articles, written by leading media outlets and published online, where LLMs can reference and cite them.

VISTA Intelligence: Synthesizes performance data across newsletter and article distribution to develop learnings and optimize for revenue outcomes.

With Curacity VISTA, travel brands can diversify beyond traditional distribution models that commodify brands and bottom-of-funnel performance tactics that only capture existing demand.

"Brands need to create and shape demand, not only intercept intent," said Arlo Laitin, chief business officer at Curacity. "Early testing with Flip.to indicates that Curacity VISTA distribution frequently serves as the first touchpoint for net-new guests. This underscores the importance of increasing visibility in AI search, where travelers increasingly seek advice before entering traditional distribution channels."

Curacity is already beta-testing AI storefronts and solutions for tracking that can connect visibility in AI search to downstream bookings and revenue. "Today, we're measuring the impact of AI visibility in mentions and cited articles," said Slavin, "but we care about what our customers ultimately care about, which is rooms sold and revenue driven."

Curacity VISTA is available now to hotels, cruise lines, and destinations. To learn more or book a demo, visit https://curacity.com/.

About Curacity: Curacity is a hospitality technology company that develops distribution infrastructure for travel brands. Its proprietary system of data connections and integrations powers Curacity VISTA, a distribution platform that enables hotels, cruise lines, and destinations to turn visibility across the company's network of leading media outlets into a measurable source of new demand. Founded in 2015, Curacity has driven $2 billion in rooms sold and revenue generated, making it an Inc. 5000 top company in hospitality and travel. Headquartered in New York, the company has offices in Stamford, Conn., Toronto, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit https://curacity.com/.

