Curae Announces Series of New Health System Partnerships to Bring Financial Access Technologies to Patients and Providers

Emory Healthcare ( Atlanta, Georgia )

) The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC)

(MUSC) Marshall Health ( Huntington, WV )

) Kern Family Health Care (KFHC) ( Kern County, California )

"The entire Curae team is thrilled to welcome each of these provider organizations into the fold," said Chris Stenglein, founder and CEO of Curae. "With numerous headwinds driving uncertainty around the short and long-term financial health of many systems, our momentum demonstrates that the market is voting with its feet. Proactive patient financial access solutions present the best path forward for all stakeholders."

Spanning both urban and rural communities, each health system includes small hospitals and large, complex networks. Among them, the largest health network in Georgia, the top-ranked hospital in South Carolina (per U.S. News & World Report), and the largest health plan in Kern County, California. The group also encompasses accredited academic affiliations with leading institutions such as Emory and Yale University and serves diverse patient populations across specialties including oncology, pediatrics, women's health, cardiology, and acute care.

These new partnerships come a year after Curae launched its Patient Financial Access Platform, which is the industry's first end-to-end solution designed to unify and simplify the financial experience across the entire patient journey. The platform brings together key services such as eligibility and benefits verification, personalized payment planning, and flexible financing tools into a single, seamless experience. It empowers both patients and providers to navigate care with greater clarity and confidence to reduce uncompensated care and to improve revenue for services provided.

"Together, these four health systems don't just reflect the broad reach and adaptability of Curae's technology, they reaffirm our mission to break down financial barriers and help every patient pursue care with dignity and confidence," Stenglein continued. "We believe financial access is healthcare access, and as we continue to expand our footprint, we'll continue to partner with organizations who share our vision for what healthcare can and should be: accessible, transparent, and patient-centered."

