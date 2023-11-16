CURAE Appoints Gary Johnson as New Chief Growth Officer

"This is a pivotal time for the company, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to propel CURAE to its next level of growth, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our strategic partners and their patients," said Gary Johnson. Post this

Key accomplishments in Gary's impressive career include his transformative work at R1 RCM, where he relaunched a struggling company in rebranded form to become a leader in RCM outsourcing. There, he recruited an 11-member marketing team to drive demand generation, solution marketing, and brand management, resulting in over $130 million in annual revenue. At MedAssets, Gary helped achieve a remarkable 10x revenue growth in the SaaS RCM and Supply Chain sectors, integrated 14 acquisitions, and led a successful IPO on Nasdaq (MDAS) as the leading brand in healthcare financial performance improvement, demonstrating his prowess in strategic growth and market expansion.

"I am thrilled to welcome Gary to our team. His extraordinary track record and deep expertise in both the B2B/CPG and healthcare SaaS sectors make him an invaluable addition to CURAE," said Christopher Stenglein, CEO of CURAE. "His strategic vision and proven ability to drive growth align perfectly as we continue to expand and innovate the patient financial experience."

"I am truly excited to join the CURAE team," said Gary Johnson. "This is a pivotal time for the company, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to propel CURAE to its next level of growth, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our strategic partners and their patients."

About CURAE:

Based in Atlanta, CURAE is the operational platform that seamlessly integrates patient advocacy, sponsorship, payments, and finance to optimize patient access and expand financial inclusion. With a focus on removing provider risk and expense, CURAE offers robust data and analytics at your fingertips. The platform is designed to solve patient affordability issues and remove provider financial risk, providing a simple yet complete financial experience for both patients and healthcare providers. For more information about CURAE and its solutions, please visit https://curae.com/

