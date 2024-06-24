Curae Finance, LLC Launches Industry's First Patient Financial Access Platform at HFMA

"Providers needed a solution to help patients afford their care, to get paid in a timely manner, and to not be in an adversarial position in the patient financial experience. We've provided that solution," said Chris Stenglein, Curae's CEO and founder. Post this

Through the Curae® platform, health systems are gaining a reduction in patient bad debt of more than 20% with non-recourse balance liquidation; patient net-promoter-scores are increasing by 30 points; providers are realizing a higher level of engagement in care especially for higher-risk patients (diagnostics, monitoring, specialists referrals), resulting in better outcomes.

Curae's CEO and founder Chris Stenglein said, "We listened to customers' concerns about the exploding patient bad debt from high deductible plans and uninsured/underinsured patients". Stenglein continued, "Providers needed a solution to help patients afford their care, to get paid in a timely manner, and to not be in an adversarial position in the patient financial experience. We've provided that solution".

About Curae

Curae Finance, LLC is an innovative technology and business process company serving US health systems. Headquartered in Atlanta GA, Curae applies technologies and workflow design in its platform and other solutions to help providers' patients gain access to more affordable care through financing, insurance, and other funding initiatives. Providers reduce their patient bad debt before and after insurance, improve cash flow and greatly improve their patient relationships.

