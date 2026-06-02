Curae's Matthew Fisher Named 71st President of Georgia HFMA

"Healthcare finance leaders today are navigating extraordinary complexity, from workforce pressures and reimbursement challenges to technology transformation and rising patient financial responsibility," said Fisher. Post this

"Healthcare finance leaders today are navigating extraordinary complexity, from workforce pressures and reimbursement challenges to technology transformation and rising patient financial responsibility," said Fisher. "Georgia HFMA plays a critical role in bringing together providers, payers, business partners, and emerging leaders to collaborate, share expertise, and advance meaningful solutions that improve both organizational performance and the patient experience. I'm honored to serve this chapter and continue building on its strong legacy of leadership and service."

Fisher brings over 15 years of healthcare finance, operations, and revenue cycle leadership experience to the role. Prior to joining Curae, he served as Director of the Customer Solution Center at Piedmont Healthcare, an $8B Atlanta-based nonprofit hospital system where he oversaw large-scale call center operations, charity and financial assistance programs, vendor management, analytics and revenue cycle correspondence under a single business office model. He also oversaw similar functions at WellStar Health System and First Financial Asset Management.

As VP of Operations at Curae, Fisher's scope includes sponsorship, financial assistance and financing programs, large-scale call center operations, vendor management, operational effectiveness, and analytics. Fisher has been continually recognized for his focus on driving operational excellence and fostering collaboration across all areas of healthcare finance.

"Since I first met Matt in 2009, his curiosity, servant leadership, and passion for the patient experience have always stood out," said Elizabeth Richards, 2021-2022 President of Georgia HFMA and President & CEO of Altum Healthcare. "Over the past 15 years, I've had the privilege of watching him grow into an exceptional leader both professionally and within Georgia HFMA. His commitment to people, patients, and service makes him uniquely suited to lead this incredible chapter into its next era."

Throughout his presidency, Fisher plans to prioritize expanding member engagement and educational opportunities across Georgia, strengthening collaboration between providers and business partners, supporting student members and early-career professionals, and cultivating meaningful connections throughout the healthcare finance community.

Following an inauguration ceremony on May 7, Fisher's term as Georga HFMA President began June 1, 2026, and will conclude May 31, 2027.

Matt and the Curae team work with leading health systems across America, often reducing patient bad debt by 22% or more and doubling in-patient collections. Curae also assists and sponsors patients to gain ACA insurance coverage to continue accessing necessary care.

To learn more, visit hfma.org/chapters/region-5/georgia and curaercm.com

About Curae

Curae Finance, LLC is an innovative technology and business process company serving US health systems. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Curae applies technologies and workflow design in its platform and other solutions to help providers' patients gain access to more affordable care through financing, insurance, and other funding initiatives. Providers reduce their patient bad debt before and after insurance, improve cash flow and greatly improve their patient relationships. To learn more, visit www.curae.com

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Gary Johnson, Curae Finance LLC, 1 (678) 643-9801, [email protected], https://curaercm.com/

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SOURCE Curae Finance LLC