CuraLinc Healthcare Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Continued growth propels CuraLinc to rank 1770 on the 2024 list, with 296% three-year growth.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CuraLinc Healthcare, a leading provider of workforce mental health and employee and student assistance programs, proudly announces its inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year.

CuraLinc currently supports approximately 9 million employees and students across more than 4,200 clients worldwide, including numerous Fortune 500 employers. Its success is fueled by a unique integration of human-centered care and advocacy combined with modern digital tools. This approach creates a personalized user experience that prioritizes individual choice and preferences at every step, ensuring deeply personal support while delivering a contemporary and effective mental health program for employers.

Ranked 1770 overall for 2024, CuraLinc achieved an impressive 296% three-year growth rate and has steadily climbed in rankings since its debut on the Inc. 5000 in 2022. In the highly competitive health services sector, CuraLinc has also made significant strides, moving up 20 spots from 154 in 2023 to 134 in 2024.

"It's an incredible honor to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said Sean Fogarty, Founder and President of CuraLinc Healthcare. "Our growth is a testament to the dedication of our team and the partnership of our clients, whose commitment to our mission to provide them with the best of both human and digitally-enabled mental health care has driven us forward."

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

