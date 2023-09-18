CuraLinc Healthcare Launches CuraConnect to Proactively Support Vulnerable and At-Risk Employees

"Traditional benefit engagement relies on employees taking the first step. But what about those who stay silent?" — CuraLinc Healthcare SVP of Strategy, Kathy Mahieu. Tweet this

CuraConnect was developed to bridge this gap by strategically identifying at-risk employees within an employer's population and connecting them to the most appropriate benefit or resource at the ideal time.

How CuraConnect Works

After a discussion with the client about their objectives, CuraLinc will create a customized employee identification pool. This process brings together science and data to analyze demographic and social factors that can uncover risk, including location, education, income and medical claims, as well as client-specific indicators such as recent promotions, relocations and reductions in force.

These employees then receive personal outreach from a licensed mental health clinician who can provide in-the-moment support, clinical assessment and guidance toward appropriate company-sponsored benefits, including employee assistance programs, wellness programs, telehealth and financial benefits, or even community resources.

"Traditional benefit engagement relies on employees taking the first step. But what about those who stay silent? CuraConnect shifts the paradigm by proactively reaching out to those who need support the most," shared Kathy Mahieu, Senior Vice President of Strategy at CuraLinc Healthcare. "It's more than navigation; it's a lifeline for those on a challenging journey."

To learn more about how CuraConnect can support employee wellbeing and organizational success, visit www.curalinc.com/curaconnect.

About CuraLinc Healthcare

CuraLinc Healthcare provides transformative mental health care fueled by connectivity – marrying technology and personalized advocacy to engage, empower and support employees throughout their care journey. For more information, please call 800.490.1585, email [email protected] or visit curalinc.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Price-Wallace, CuraLinc Healthcare, 1 224-935-4797, [email protected], www.curalinc.com

