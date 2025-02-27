Curatronic Ltd. introduces the TRAVEL-FLASH: A Revolutionary Very High-Intensity Digital PEMF Therapy Device for Equine Care

Curatronic Ltd., the leader in high-intensity Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology, is proud to announce the launch of the TRAVEL-FLASH, an very advanced PEMF therapy device specifically designed for equine applications.
JERUSALEM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TRAVEL-FLASH offers ultra-high intensity impulse PEMF therapy, exceeding 1 Tesla (10,000 Gauss), making it an optimal choice for equine use. This computer-controlled digital system utilizes high-voltage solid-state semiconductor technology, ensuring a maintenance-free experience without the need for part replacements.
Key features of the TRAVEL-FLASH include:
- 10 Internal Programs: The device comes equipped with ten computer-controlled programs, providing a wide range of treatment options tailored to various equine health needs.
- Portable Design: Weighing approximately 18.5 lbs and measuring 16.5 x 8.7 x 13.2 inches, the TRAVEL-FLASH is designed for easy transport, allowing for convenient on-site therapy sessions.
- Comprehensive Package: At $9,995.00, the TRAVEL-FLASH package includes the main unit, power cord, and extended loop coil, offering a complete solution for equine PEMF therapy.
PEMF therapy has been shown to provide numerous benefits for horses, including:
- Accelerated Injury Recovery: Enhances healing of muscles, bone fractures, and cracked hooves, leading to faster recovery times.
- Improved Blood Circulation: Optimizes cell function, allowing damaged cells to receive increased oxygen and nutrients.
- Pain Reduction: Alleviates strain-related symptoms, reducing pain, swelling, and soreness.
- Calming Effect: Provides a soothing experience, helping to keep horses calm and relaxed.
- Enhanced Performance: Regular PEMF maintenance contributes to healthier, happier horses, potentially extending their careers and improving performance.
Curatronic Ltd. has been at the forefront of PEMF technology since 2000, delivering high-quality and reliable devices worldwide. With the introduction of the TRAVEL-FLASH, the company continues its commitment to providing state-of-the-art therapy solutions for both human and veterinary applications.
- For more information about the TRAVEL-FLASH and to place orders, please visit www.curavet.com
About Curatronic Ltd.
Curatronic Ltd. is the leading innovator in high-intensity PEMF technology, manufacturing treatment systems for a range of diseases and health and fitness applications. Based in Israel, the company has established itself as a supplier of high-quality and reliable devices, with millions of therapy sessions conducted worldwide using Curatron and Parmeds systems.
Curatronic Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Abby, Curatronic Ltd., 972 26744080, [email protected], https://www.curavet.com/
SOURCE Curatronic Ltd.
Share this article