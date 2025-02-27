Curatronic Ltd. introduces the TRAVEL-FLASH: A Revolutionary Very High-Intensity Digital PEMF Therapy Device for Equine Care

Curatronic Ltd., the leader in high-intensity Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology, is proud to announce the launch of the TRAVEL-FLASH, an very advanced PEMF therapy device specifically designed for equine applications.

JERUSALEM, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TRAVEL-FLASH offers ultra-high intensity impulse PEMF therapy, exceeding 1 Tesla (10,000 Gauss), making it an optimal choice for equine use. This computer-controlled digital system utilizes high-voltage solid-state semiconductor technology, ensuring a maintenance-free experience without the need for part replacements.

Key features of the TRAVEL-FLASH include: