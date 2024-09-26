Curatronic Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of the Ultra-Flash PLUS, their new super high-power Flash PEMF device

Curatronic announces new Ultra-Flash PLUS PEMF device

JERUSALEM, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curatronic Ltd. is at the forefront of revolutionizing health and well-being through the power of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy. Our cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation set us apart as leaders in the field, providing for advanced solutions for a healthier life.

The new Ultra-Flash PLUS PEMF device offers 30% more intensity than the Ultra-Flash, making it possible to treat and reduce pain faster than ever with up to 13,000 Gauss!

For PEMF therapy to be physiologically effective, high intensity pulses are required to enable deep penetration into cells and bones. All Curatron systems generate electromagnetic fields reaching up to high intensity Tesla ranges to optimize therapeutic efficacy.

Curatron and Flash Pulsed Electro Magnetic therapy systems offer a safe and non-invasive approach to effectively manage both acute and chronic pain, along with rheumatic conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis etc. PEMF facilitates the healing process for soft tissue injuries, inflamed joints, delayed and non-union fractures, while in addition enhancing circulation and cellular metabolism.

The Curatronic website features information about the many conditions that can be treated with the Curatron and Parmeds electromagnetic therapy systems.

Curatronic offers 8 different models to choose from according to individual needs.

At Curatronic we offer State-of-the-Art two different PEMF technologies. The classic oscillating PEMF devices include the Curatron Home, Curatron XPSE, Curatron PC, and Curatron 3D. The very high intensity impulse Flash models include the Multi-Flash, Premium-Flash and Ultra-Flash, and now with the new addition of the Ultra-Flash PLUS.

All models are also sold under the Parmeds name.

Further information can be found on the Curatronic website curatronic.com

Curatronic Ltd. has earned its status as a forefront innovator in Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF) therapy and the producer of treatment systems for various diseases & wellness applications. Our global success is rooted in the highest standards of professionalism throughout device development and manufacturing, coupled with an unwavering passion for exploring the vast potentials of PEMF.

Media Contact

Abby, Curatronic, 972 26744080, [email protected], curatronic.com

SOURCE Curatronic