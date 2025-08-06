Curd Galindo & Smith Announces a $3,000,000 Jury Verdict In a Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against the County of Los Angeles

On July 30, 2025, a Los Angeles County Superior Court Jury found a County of Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputy negligent for the December 11, 2020 death of Karen Land.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex Galindo and Maximiliano Galindo, trial lawyers announce today that a Los Angeles County Superior Court Jury found that Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Armando Ibarra was negligent when he struck and killed Karen Land. The jury awarded $3,000,000 for the death of Ms. Land. Ms. Land, a 60 year old mentally ill woman was suffering from a manic episode and was in the number two lane of Imperial Highway in south central Los Angeles at 6:16am on December 11, 2020. Deputy Ibarra was traveling 44 mph westbound Imperial Highway on a priority call when he collided with Ms. Land while she was in a seated position in the travel lane. The jury found that Ms. Land was 30% comparatively responsible and also found that other drivers were also responsible.
The case name is Land v County of Los Angeles LASC Case No.: 21STCV32725. The judge presiding was Hon. Elizabeth Bradley of the Los Angeles Superior Court. The County was represented by Collins & Collins.
The incident was captured on video which was replayed for the jury.
Maximiliano Galindo, attorney for the Land family stated that the verdict finally brought justice for the family after almost five years of litigation.
Mr. Galindo is a partner at Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP
