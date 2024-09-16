Curd Galindo & Smith announces that the wrongful death claims in the Stockton Vampire Case advances against prison supervisors

"Plaintiff further alleges defendants knew of Rudiger's violent history and continued proclivity for slashing the throats of others and drinking their blood," Post this

The lawsuit alleges that inmate Joshua Rudiger was in the shower with Coderre. The lawsuit also alleges that Rudiger claims to be a 2,000 year old vampire who drinks the blood of his victims for strength and vitality. Rudiger was serving a life sentence for slashing a San Francisco homeless woman's neck, killing her and drinking her blood in a 1999 attack.

The lawsuit further alleges that prison officials violated the civil rights of Coderre in failing to provide basic protection and that the prison officials were negligent in their duties to provide due care to Coderre and ignored that Rudiger was a danger even after Coderre complained about Rudiger's threats. In 2023, a federal judge allowed those claims to proceed.

Court records show that on August 27, 2024, U.S. District Judge Troy Nunley, ruled that the family properly alleged that prison officials failed to protect Coderre in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights because they were deliberately indifferent when they ignored the signs that Rudiger was a danger to Coderre.

The court order states:

"Plaintiff alleges Rudiger was known in the facility as the 'Modern Day Vampire.' "Plaintiff further alleges defendants knew of Rudiger's violent history and continued proclivity for slashing the throats of others and drinking their blood," Judge Nunley wrote. "Plaintiff alleges defendants also knew Rudiger would pose a substantial risk of harm if placed in close contact with another inmate.

The court documents states: Plaintiff specifically alleges the decedent requested defendants protect him from Rudiger and reported to defendants that Rudiger threatened him."

Judge Nunley advanced claims of supervisor liability against two prison officials who were responsible for monitoring video feeds that showed Rudiger entering the single-cell shower where Coderre was and placing a towel over the window of the shower. This suspicious behavior should have triggered intervention, Judge Nunley wrote, especially after Coderre had complained to a sergeant that Rudiger had threatened him and asked to be moved to a mental health crisis bed for his own safety. The sergeant denied Coderre's request.

The judge dismissed claims that the defendants failed to summon medical care for Coderre because there is no evidence Coderre was alive when he was found or that any of the defendants knew Coderre needed immediate medical care. Coderre's mother did not contest the dismissal of the medical care claims and did not request leave to amend them.

The court records state that Judge Nunley advanced wrongful death and negligence claims for similar reasons to the Eighth Amendment claims.

