Curd Galindo & Smith Announces the filing of a Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against City of Fontana Police Department.

"Officers fired 6-7 shots striking Kevin Saul Reyes Portillo" Post this

The court documents allege that in the early hours of May 25, 2025, Kevin Saul Reyes Portillo, was shot 7 times by Officers.

The lawsuit alleges that Kevin Portillo was a son, a husband and a father of a young daughter.

The Plaintiffs include the mother of Kevin Portillo, the wife and his young daughter.

The complaint states that a neighbor, who had recently moved into the apartment building on Date Street, reported to Fontana PD 911 dispatch that he had heard a dispute and loud voices coming from an apartment upstairs. The neighbor reported that he heard children crying and two women arguing with a male. The court documents go on to allege that the 911 caller reported that the male residing at the upstairs apartment left the apartment at approximately12:30 am and the two women and children also left the apartment and for about 20-30 minutes the apartment was quiet. The 911 caller further reported that at approximately 12:45 am a male subject returned and knocked on the front door of the upstairs apartment, but there was no response. The 911 caller reported that the male subject walked around the downstairs' apartment and climbed up the balcony of the upstairs apartment and entered the apartment through the balcony.

The court documents further allege that the 911 caller, reported that the male was wearing shorts and a shirt what appeared to be "pajama" type clothing. The 911 caller told 911 Fontana PD dispatch that the male subject did not appear to have any weapons. The 911 caller made the call as he thought the male subject was breaking into the empty apartment.

The lawsuit states that the 911 caller remained on the line with the 911 operator as the Fontana PD officers arrived. The 911 caller reported to the 911 dispatch that the officers arrived. The 911 caller observed one officer approach the upstairs apartment by climbing the stairs towards the front door. The lawsuit alleges that the officer approaching the apartment did not initially announce himself nor did the other officers announce themselves. The court documents state that the one officers walked up the stairs to the front door of the subject apartment. The complaint alleges that the officer knocked twice on the front door but did not announce himself as Fontana Police. The complaint alleges that on the third knock the Officer did announce himself as Fontana Police and the door opened and the officers fired 6-7 shots striking Kevin Saul Reyes Portillo.

Kevin Portillo was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The court records further allege that medical records revealed the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to the gunshot wounds. San Bernardino County Sheriff investigated the shooting and filed a report DR No. 602500039. The lawsuit alleges that there was no evidence of a weapon or return fire at the scene.

The lawsuit alleges that a tort claim was previously filed with the City of Fontana which demanded $35,000,000.00 in damages.

Mr. Galindo is a founding member of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP which is a full service law firm that represents both corporate and professional clients and those who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Mr. Galindo received his business degree from University of Southern California in 1982 and his law degree in 1985 from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Galindo has been a lawyer and real estate broker for over 30 years. He has won numerous jury verdicts and settlements in the area of personal injury, products liability and civil rights/police misconduct cases. Mr. Galindo is a member of ABOTA which is an organization of attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases. All of the attorneys who belong to ABOTA have earned great distinction at trial. Mr. Galindo is a member of Los Angeles County Bar Association, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, NPAP (National Police Accountability Project), National Lawyers Guild, National Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.

