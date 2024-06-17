Curd Galindo & Smith LLP Announces it has Filed a Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Santa Barbara County Sheriff for In Custody Death

Attorney Alex Galindo with Curd Galindo Smith, LLP Trial Lawyers Announces his Clients Have Filed a Lawsuit Against Santa Barbara County Sheriff and Others Due to the In-Custody Death of Their Son.

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clients of attorney Alex Galindo of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP filed a lawsuit in Federal Court in Los Angeles for the wrongful death of their son, Luis Duron. The lawsuit was filed on June 5, 2024 as USDC Case No.: 2:24-cv-04685

Court records indicate that on August 31, 2023, at approximately 6:16 am, decedent, Luis Enrique Duron-Rodriguez (Decedent) was being pursued by Santa Barbara County Sheriff Deputies for excessive speed on Hollister Avenue. Decedent was driving his Infinity passenger vehicle which collided with a parked car and then struck a tree on Hollister Avenue and Viajero. Decedent's vehicle suffered significant front end damage which caused the airbags to deploy. Santa Barbara County Fire responded.

The complaint alleges that the Decedent was transported to Goleta Cottage Hospital, evaluated and then released for booking.

The court records state that Decedent was booked for suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in injury, reckless driving, and hit and run with injuries. The records also state that Decedent was not immediately placed on alcohol withdrawal syndrome protocal. The court records state that the following day Decedent appeared disoriented and confused and on September 2, 2023 he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The lawsuit alleges that the custody and medical staff began life-saving measures, including CPR and placement of an AED, and transported him to Cottage Hospital, however he died at the hospital.

The family has alleged that the medical staff at Santa Barbara County Jail failed to treat Decedent for his obvious injuries resulting from the collision as well as substance withdrawal syndrome.

The lawsuit also alleges claims against Cottage Hospital and Wellpath.

The lawsuit alleges that Decedent displayed clear signs of untreated severe alcohol withdrawal, including hallucinations, severe anxiety, disorientation to time and place and incoherent mumbling. At the time of the initial booking Decedent had extensive bruising to his chest as a result of the trauma he suffered in the 8/31/23 collision and that was also not treated.

CURD, GALINDO & SMITH, LLP is a civil business litigation firm that represents both corporate clients of all sizes and those individuals who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, tragic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Media Contact

Alex Galindo, Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP, 1 800-300-2300, [email protected], Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP

SOURCE Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP