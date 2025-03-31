Curd Galindo & Smith LLP Announces Negligent Breast Implant Surgery Trial to Commence in Santa Monica Superior Court

"The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Danielpour failed to follow-up with Mentor and never processed the warranty and instead implanted Allergan implants without Marciano's expressed consent." Post this

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Danielpour failed to follow-up with Mentor and never processed the warranty and instead implanted Allergan implants without Marciano's expressed consent.

Court records reflect that Marciano had Mentor saline implants and in July 2020 diagnostic studies showed that her right saline implant had ruptured. Records further state that under Marciano's Mentor warranty she would have been entitled to benefits to cover the cost of replacement saline implants.

The lawsuit further alleges that on 9/24/2020 Paymen Danielpour, M.D. negligently performed the implant surgery by placing the wrong implants.

After the surgery, Dr. Danielpour provided Marciano with the implant card which showed she had received Allergan silicone implants instead of the Mentor saline implants. Court records show that Marciano had to undergo a subsequent surgery to have the Allergan silicone implants removed and replaced with Mentor saline implants she had originally requested.

Ms. Marciano seeks damages for her past medical bills, emotional distress, anxiety, aggravation, and mental suffering.

Court filings state that Dr. Danielpour contends he complied with the standard of care and did not cause any harm to Marciano.

The trial is expected to last 2 weeks.

Mr. Galindo is a founding member of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP which is a full service law firm that represents both corporate and professional clients and those who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Mr. Galindo received his business degree from University of Southern California in 1982 and his law degree in 1985 from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Galindo has been a lawyer and real estate broker for over 30 years. He has won numerous jury verdicts and settlements in the area of personal injury, products liability and civil rights/police misconduct cases. Mr. Galindo is a member of ABOTA which is an organization of attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases. All of the attorneys who belong to ABOTA have earned great distinction at trial. Mr. Galindo is a member of Los Angeles County Bar Association, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, NPAP (National Police Accountability Project), National Lawyers Guild, National Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.

