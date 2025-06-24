Curd Galindo & Smith, LLP Announces the Filing of a Product Liability Case Against Ghost Energy Drinks.

On June 7, 2025, Plaintiff drank and consumed the GHOST Sour Green Apple drink and discovered a baby rat inside the can. Post this

The court record states that on June 6, 2025 Plaintiff, ANDREW RIOS, purchased from defendant ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC doing business in La Habra, Orange County, California, the subject product called GHOST Sour Green Apple Energy Drink.

On June 7, 2025, Plaintiff drank and consumed the GHOST Sour Green Apple drink and discovered a baby rat inside the can.

The lawsuit states that GHOST Energy Drinks are marketed as products that provide alleged "benefits" to consumers in the form of "increased energy and stamina, weight loss, and enhanced physical and/or mental performance."

The court file states that after consuming the drink Rios noticed that there was something still in the can and noticed the baby rat inside. He was mortified and immediately went to an urgent care and sought medical attention.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Ghost LLC and GHOST Lifestyle LLC are based in Henderson, Nevada. GHOST Lifestyle LLC was established in 2016 by co-founders Dan Lourenco and Ryan Hughes as a lifestyle brand.

Mr. Galindo is a founding member of Curd, Galindo & Smith, LLP which is a full service law firm that represents both corporate and professional clients and those who have been seriously injured or have lost a family member due to an accident, defective product, police misconduct or negligence. The law firm has recovered millions of dollars for its thousands of clients since 1995 by winning complex and challenging business disputes, death and injury cases involving police misconduct, traffic collisions, work place injuries and defective products, including defective automobiles, against some of the world's largest companies and governmental agencies.

Mr. Galindo received his business degree from University of Southern California in 1982 and his law degree in 1985 from the University of Oklahoma. Mr. Galindo has been a lawyer and real estate broker for over 30 years. He has won numerous jury verdicts and settlements in the area of personal injury, products liability and civil rights/police misconduct cases. Mr. Galindo is a member of ABOTA which is an organization of attorneys representing both plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases. All of the attorneys who belong to ABOTA have earned great distinction at trial. Mr. Galindo is a member of Los Angeles County Bar Association, Million Dollar Advocates Forum, Consumer Attorneys of California, Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles, NPAP (National Police Accountability Project), National Lawyers Guild, National Association of Realtors and California Association of Realtors.

